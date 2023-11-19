Get your style cues for the upcoming music festival season

No extra baggage
Sports-inspired Gucci grey and multi-colour jersey nylon belt bag with grosgrain trim and rubber interlocking G patch. Available on gucci.com; Rs.1,23,950.
Hello! Sunshine
Figure-skimming, v-neckline The Elder Statesman dress tie-dyed by hand. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.1,37,795.
Total dramarama
Handcrafted sunglasses with delicately sculpted hands as frames. Available on bhavyaramesh.com; Rs. 14,420.
Get a glow
Vibe to live music all day in Acne Studios’ blue loose fit cotton-jersey T-shirt with glow-in-the-dark logo. Available on mrporter.com; Rs.23,285.
Be a headturner
Complete your music fest ensemble with this zesty green Whitby wide-brimmed sun hat made of soft cotton. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 40,955.
Heart this
Gold-plated brass and hand enamelled bracelet with elephant and heart charms in bright hues by Aditi Bhatt. Available on perniaspopupshop; Rs. 2,575.
Leave a mark
Black Bottega Veneta slip on boots with the brand's signature Intrecciato weave rendered on biodegradable rubber. Available on matchesfashion.com; Rs.70,707.
