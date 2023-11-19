Get your style cues for the upcoming music festival season A compendium of stylish objects inspired by concert-core fashion /fashion/shop/source-concert-core-fashion-music-festival-season-111700296558211.html 111700296558211 story

No extra baggage

Sports-inspired Gucci grey and multi-colour jersey nylon belt bag with grosgrain trim and rubber interlocking G patch. Available on gucci.com; Rs.1,23,950.

Also read: The bag edit: Step out in style

Ecliptic Tie-dyed Cotton & Cashmere-blend Dress

Hello! Sunshine

Figure-skimming, v-neckline The Elder Statesman dress tie-dyed by hand. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.1,37,795.

Heizengaze Sunglasses In Sterling Silver by Bhavya Ramesh

Total dramarama

Handcrafted sunglasses with delicately sculpted hands as frames. Available on bhavyaramesh.com; Rs. 14,420.

Also read: The long and short of coats

Acne Studios' Logo-Flocked Cotton-Jersey Men’s T-Shirt

Get a glow

Vibe to live music all day in Acne Studios’ blue loose fit cotton-jersey T-shirt with glow-in-the-dark logo. Available on mrporter.com; Rs.23,285.

Also read: Revlon wants to be Indian beauty shopper's best friend

Whitby wide-brimmed sun hat for women

Be a headturner

Complete your music fest ensemble with this zesty green Whitby wide-brimmed sun hat made of soft cotton. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 40,955.

Also read: 5 lipstick shades perfect for winter

Happy Ele Bracelet by Aditi Bhatt

Heart this

Gold-plated brass and hand enamelled bracelet with elephant and heart charms in bright hues by Aditi Bhatt. Available on perniaspopupshop; Rs. 2,575.

Bottega Veneta Fireman Intrecciato embossed boots

Leave a mark

Black Bottega Veneta slip on boots with the brand's signature Intrecciato weave rendered on biodegradable rubber. Available on matchesfashion.com; Rs.70,707.

Also read: Indian fashion’s next frontier: The destination show