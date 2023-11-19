advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Get your style cues for the upcoming music festival season

Get your style cues for the upcoming music festival season

A compendium of stylish objects inspired by concert-core fashion

GG Nylon Belt Bag (Unisex)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 19.11.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

No extra baggage
Sports-inspired Gucci grey and multi-colour jersey nylon belt bag with grosgrain trim and rubber interlocking G patch. Available on gucci.com; Rs.1,23,950. 

Ecliptic Tie-dyed Cotton & Cashmere-blend Dress
Hello! Sunshine
Figure-skimming, v-neckline The Elder Statesman dress tie-dyed by hand. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.1,37,795. 

Heizengaze Sunglasses In Sterling Silver by Bhavya Ramesh
Total dramarama
Handcrafted sunglasses with delicately sculpted hands as frames. Available on bhavyaramesh.com; Rs. 14,420. 

Acne Studios' Logo-Flocked Cotton-Jersey Men’s T-Shirt
Get a glow
Vibe to live music all day in Acne Studios’ blue loose fit cotton-jersey T-shirt with glow-in-the-dark logo. Available on mrporter.com; Rs.23,285.

Whitby wide-brimmed sun hat for women
Be a headturner
Complete your music fest ensemble with this zesty green Whitby wide-brimmed sun hat made of soft cotton. Available on lockhatters.com; Rs. 40,955. 

Happy Ele Bracelet by Aditi Bhatt
Heart this
Gold-plated brass and hand enamelled bracelet with elephant and heart charms in bright hues by Aditi Bhatt. Available on perniaspopupshop; Rs. 2,575.

 

Bottega Veneta Fireman Intrecciato embossed boots
Leave a mark
Black Bottega Veneta slip on boots with the brand's signature Intrecciato weave rendered on biodegradable rubber. Available on matchesfashion.com; Rs.70,707.

