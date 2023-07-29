Six ways to style with solids

Give the patterns and checks a rest and style with solids instead:
From Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, a textured knit polyester and cotton blend shirt. Available on Ssense.com; around ₹55,000
Rose quartz coloured cabochon ring with a collet carrying the brand’s name in stylish metal. Available on Papadon’tpreach.com; ₹10,500
Satin & Metallic Embroidered Kaftan
Satin kaftan with a handcrafted metallic placket and lurex tulle panelling from Indian label AKHL.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹54,900
Made from sky-blue wool, this Versace blazer is subtly jacquard-woven with the label’s iconic logo and has a slim fit with padded shoulders.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹3.73 lakh
Hot pink calf leather bag from Ulla Johnson with ribbed, pleated detailing that adds an interesting texture.
Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹1.63 lakh
Bring Hollywood glam into your home with this Haute House chair handcrafted from hardwood solids and polyester velvet.
Available on Neimanmarcus.com; around ₹2.03 lakh
