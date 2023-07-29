advertisement

Six ways to style with solids

A compendium of solid style choices

Juni Off-Shoulder Dress: The voluminous off-shoulder ruff lends a certain distinctiveness to this mid-calf dress with a smocked bodice. Available on Shopbop.com; around 32,500
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.07.2023  |  04:29 PM IST

Give the patterns and checks a rest and style with solids instead:

Orange county
From Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, a textured knit polyester and cotton blend shirt. Available on Ssense.com; around 55,000

Rose job
Rose quartz coloured cabochon ring with a collet carrying the brand’s name in stylish metal. Available on Papadon’tpreach.com; 10,500

Teal feel
Satin kaftan with a handcrafted metallic placket and lurex tulle panelling from Indian label AKHL.

Available on Ogaan.com; 54,900

Sky's the limit
Made from sky-blue wool, this Versace blazer is subtly jacquard-woven with the label’s iconic logo and has a slim fit with padded shoulders.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around 3.73 lakh

Pink pop
Hot pink calf leather bag from Ulla Johnson with ribbed, pleated detailing that adds an interesting texture.

Available on Farfetch.com; around 1.63 lakh

Lip service
Bring Hollywood glam into your home with this Haute House chair handcrafted from hardwood solids and polyester velvet.

Available on Neimanmarcus.com; around 2.03 lakh

