Six ways to style with solids A compendium of solid style choices /fashion/shop/solids-style-trends-2023-111690620907626.html 111690620907626 story

Juni Off-Shoulder Dress: The voluminous off-shoulder ruff lends a certain distinctiveness to this mid-calf dress with a smocked bodice. Available on Shopbop.com; around ₹ 32,500

Give the patterns and checks a rest and style with solids instead:

Orange Rustic Shirt

Orange county

From Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, a textured knit polyester and cotton blend shirt. Available on Ssense.com; around ₹55,000

Signature Rose Quartz Ring

Rose job

Rose quartz coloured cabochon ring with a collet carrying the brand’s name in stylish metal. Available on Papadon’tpreach.com; ₹10,500

Satin & Metallic Embroidered Kaftan

Teal feel

Satin kaftan with a handcrafted metallic placket and lurex tulle panelling from Indian label AKHL.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹54,900

Wool-Jacquard Blazer

Sky's the limit

Made from sky-blue wool, this Versace blazer is subtly jacquard-woven with the label’s iconic logo and has a slim fit with padded shoulders.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹3.73 lakh

Small Adria Pleated Crossbody Bag

Pink pop

Hot pink calf leather bag from Ulla Johnson with ribbed, pleated detailing that adds an interesting texture.

Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹1.63 lakh

Khloe Chair

Lip service

Bring Hollywood glam into your home with this Haute House chair handcrafted from hardwood solids and polyester velvet.

Available on Neimanmarcus.com; around ₹2.03 lakh

Also read: How to add the hottest fashion accessory to your daily wardrobe