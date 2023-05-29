Forget neutrals and cluttercore and turn to solids Solid, bold colours made a fashionable outing on the Cannes red carpet this year /fashion/shop/solid-colours-fashion-cannes-red-carpet-111685329172637.html 111685329172637 story

Mini Shift Dress: With a vintage 1960s silhouette, Lisa Marie Fenandez’s tomato-red shift dress is cut to a boxy, doublebreasted shape with rouleau buttons. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹ 70,000

Solid, bold colours made a fashionable outing on the Cannes red carpet this year. Lounge picks a few favourites:

Zipper Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

Zip it

Louis Vuitton’s streetwear-forward spin on the T-shirt dress cut from cotton jersey in a casual silhouette.

Available on Hk.Louisvuitton.com; around ₹1.3 lakh

Casablanca Green & Yellow Memphis Loafers

Play it again

Polished calfskin loafers in green and yellow to turn heads and toes.

Available on Ssense.com; around ₹60,000

ROA Formal Straight-Leg Trousers

Acid wash

Give the blacks and navys a rest and take these formal acid green pants cut from Sorona® stretch fabric for a spin.

Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹68,000

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Tabs on you

The Pillow Tabby re-imagines the silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design in ultra-soft leather.

Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; ₹32,550

Gold-Plated Pearl Drop Earring

Blue sky thinking

Chunky gold-plated earrings with pearls and an azure stone that will lift any monochrome outfit.

Available on Tribeamrapali.com; ₹1,725