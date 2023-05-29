Forget neutrals and cluttercore and turn to solids

Solid, bold colours made a fashionable outing on the Cannes red carpet this year. Lounge picks a few favourites:
Louis Vuitton’s streetwear-forward spin on the T-shirt dress cut from cotton jersey in a casual silhouette.
Available on Hk.Louisvuitton.com; around ₹1.3 lakh
Casablanca Green & Yellow Memphis Loafers
Polished calfskin loafers in green and yellow to turn heads and toes.
Available on Ssense.com; around ₹60,000
Give the blacks and navys a rest and take these formal acid green pants cut from Sorona® stretch fabric for a spin.
Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹68,000
The Pillow Tabby re-imagines the silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design in ultra-soft leather.
Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; ₹32,550
Chunky gold-plated earrings with pearls and an azure stone that will lift any monochrome outfit.
Available on Tribeamrapali.com; ₹1,725