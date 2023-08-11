advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A shoe guide inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Rocky

A shoe guide inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Rocky

A guide to help you add that touch of over-the-top glamour to the shoe rack

These Black Barocco Loafers by Versace are perfect to spice up a work outfit. Available on ssense.com for $650 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53,825)
By Riddhi Kuthiala
LAST PUBLISHED 11.08.2023  |  05:00 PM IST

Nothing is as over-the-top as designer pool slides by Dolce and Gabbana. Available on Farfetch.com for €238 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,721)
This Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 pair is perfect for wedding parties. Available on farfetch.com for $31,304 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,92,243)
These Nike x LeBron James Dunk Low sneakers will add that cool vibe to any attire. Available on farfetch.com for $284 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,518)
Channeling Virgil Abloh's kitschy vibe, these Off-White Out Of Office Mid Top shoes are for those who want to keep it cool and chic. Available on the Off-White site for $1,334 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,10,470)
These Christian Louboutin Rosalia boots scream luxury. Available on the Christian Louboutin site for $1,795 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,48,570)
