A shoe guide inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Rocky

Nothing is as over-the-top as designer pool slides by Dolce and Gabbana. Available on Farfetch.com for €238 (about ₹21,721)
This Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 pair is perfect for wedding parties. Available on farfetch.com for $31,304 (about ₹25,92,243)
These Nike x LeBron James Dunk Low sneakers will add that cool vibe to any attire. Available on farfetch.com for $284 (about ₹23,518)
Channeling Virgil Abloh's kitschy vibe, these Off-White Out Of Office Mid Top shoes are for those who want to keep it cool and chic. Available on the Off-White site for $1,334 (about ₹1,10,470)
These Christian Louboutin Rosalia boots scream luxury. Available on the Christian Louboutin site for $1,795 (about ₹1,48,570)
