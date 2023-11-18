The bag edit: Step out in style Some practical yet fun purses to flaunt during the cold months and beyond /fashion/shop/shopping-luxury-bags-winter-season-fashion-trends-111700193659874.html 111700193659874 story

The latest version of Louis Vuitton’s GO-14 offers an icy, futuristic vibe, thanks to the satin being crafted to give the pastel colours a metallic sheen. Available in stores and online; about ₹ 6 lakh

Besides being a good companion for short business trips, the roomy Montblanc 149 duffle stands out for the sfumato effect that gives the burgundy leather a luxurious shine. Available in stores and online; $2,410 (around ₹ 2 lakh)

This Bally pennant printed backpack is chic, functional and spacious enough for both office and travel. Available on Ajio.com; ₹ 90,000

Inspired by the traditional buta motif, Fizzy Goblet's recently launched mini leather bag will complement both elegant dresses and blazer-shirt-jeans combos. Available on www.fizzygoblet.com; ₹ 8,990

Perfect for your year-end parties, the Celine Lana Min- audiere in Lizard Amazone is big on style. Available on Celine.com; $6,300

Add a pop of colour to your grey/black/beige winter outfit with the Ferragamo Double Gancio cross-body bag. Available on Ajio.com; ₹ 90,000


