The bag edit: Step out in style
Some practical yet fun purses to flaunt during the cold months and beyond
The latest version of Louis Vuitton’s GO-14 offers an icy, futuristic vibe, thanks to the satin being crafted to give the pastel colours a metallic sheen. Available in stores and online; about
₹6 lakh
Besides being a good companion for short business trips, the roomy Montblanc 149 duffle stands out for the sfumato effect that gives the burgundy leather a luxurious shine. Available in stores and online; $2,410 (around
₹2 lakh)
This Bally pennant printed backpack is chic, functional and spacious enough for both office and travel. Available on Ajio.com;
₹90,000
Inspired by the traditional buta motif, Fizzy Goblet’s recently launched mini leather bag will complement both elegant dresses and blazer-shirt-jeans combos. Available on www.fizzygoblet.com;
₹8,990
Perfect for your year-end parties, the Celine Lana Min- audiere in Lizard Amazone is big on style. Available on Celine.com; $6,300
Add a pop of colour to your grey/black/beige winter outfit with the Ferragamo Double Gancio cross-body bag. Available on Ajio.com;
₹90,000
