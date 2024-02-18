advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A shopping guide of objects that evoke spring

A shopping guide of objects that evoke spring

From floral shoes to cheery sweatshirts, here's a curation of stylish objects

Christian Louboutin Vieira Sneakers. Crafted in crêpe satin with a multicoloured floral “Blooming” print, these sneakers sport white leather piping. Available on us.christianlouboutin.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,318.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 18.02.2024  |  05:00 PM IST
All Love Crew-neck Sweat Shirt. This AMIRI cotton men’s sweatshirt in canary yellow exudes Californian nostalgia with a streetwear vibe and has a slogan on the front and back. Available on farfetch.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97,983.
Also read: London Fashion Week brings together tweed and Y2K

 

Citizen Tsuyosa Gents Watch. This Tsuyosa Automatic from Citizen’s NJ015 series brings ultramodern sports styling to your wrist with its yellow dial and stainless steel case. Available on citizenwatches.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,900.
Dolce & Gabbana Floral-print Cotton-poplin Straight-leg Pants. D&G pants tailored with straight legs, pressed pleats and printed with yellow roses. Available on net-a-porter.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93,407.
Miu Miu Striped Woven Tote Bag. An elegant sky-blue woven bag in a retro-inspired design with brand logo in the front, striped motif in beige and flame red leather handles. Available on farfetch.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,57,769.
Oscar De La Renta Crystal Eyelet Shift Dress Cactus-green mini dress made from stretch-wool and decorated with crystal embroidered eyelets. Available on oscardelarenta.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,56,226.
Vivienne Westwood Gexy Cotton Poplin Shirt. A white cotton poplin shirt with front corset embellishment, corset laces and front button fastening. Available on mytheresa.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,937.
Also read: A compendium of stylish objects wrapped with a bow

