A shopping guide of objects that evoke spring

All Love Crew-neck Sweat Shirt. This AMIRI cotton men’s sweatshirt in canary yellow exudes Californian nostalgia with a streetwear vibe and has a slogan on the front and back. Available on farfetch.com; ₹97,983.
Citizen Tsuyosa Gents Watch. This Tsuyosa Automatic from Citizen’s NJ015 series brings ultramodern sports styling to your wrist with its yellow dial and stainless steel case. Available on citizenwatches.co.in; ₹34,900.
Dolce & Gabbana Floral-print Cotton-poplin Straight-leg Pants. D&G pants tailored with straight legs, pressed pleats and printed with yellow roses. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹93,407.
Miu Miu Striped Woven Tote Bag. An elegant sky-blue woven bag in a retro-inspired design with brand logo in the front, striped motif in beige and flame red leather handles. Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,57,769.
Oscar De La Renta Crystal Eyelet Shift Dress Cactus-green mini dress made from stretch-wool and decorated with crystal embroidered eyelets. Available on oscardelarenta.com; ₹3,56,226.
Vivienne Westwood Gexy Cotton Poplin Shirt. A white cotton poplin shirt with front corset embellishment, corset laces and front button fastening. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹67,937.