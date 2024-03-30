A shopping guide inspired by nature Botanical motifs feature big in this style guide that includes a delicate gold-plated bangle, a show-stopping 3D dress, cotton shorts and an apron /fashion/shop/shopping-guide-nature-themed-fashion-botanical-print-rahul-mishra-111711715552631.html 111711715552631 story

Leaf Line

This whirling bangle design with a gently resting leaf by Anissa Kermiche is an ode to nature. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 40,439.

Also read: Family and friends are your actual source of fashion inspiration: Alia Bhatt

Rahul Mishra 3D Hand Embroidered Bougainvillea Cityscape Slit Dress

Full Bloom

Make a head-turning statement in this multicoloured 3D-hand embroidered creation in silk with nylon lining. Available on rahulmishra.in; Price on request.

Furla Botanical—Print Tote Bag

Tote Around

Multicolour tote bag with top handles looks perfect for a picnic with its happily buzzing print. Available on int.furla.com; Rs. 34,575.

Also read: Giddy-up for some cowboy fashion

Mahima Mahajan Menswear Printed Shirt and Pant Set

Berry Summery

Navy-blue shirt and pant set with botanical print in organza satin and shantoon by Mahima Mahajan. Available on mahimamahajan.in; Rs.16,065.

Gianvito Rossi Flavia Mirrored Leather Pumps

Vine and Shine

Pointed-toe golden stiletto adorned with laser-cut leaf motif. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.89,373.

Also read: I am a thoughtful shopper: Vedang Raina

Oscar De La Renta Cactus Tree Cotton Twill Dress

Sharp Shot

A blooming cactus tree print livens this light blue mini dress with a concealed zipper front. Available on oscardelarenta.com; Rs. 2,15,940.

La DoubleJ Botanical Print Apron

On The Menu

Multicoloured cotton apron featuring tie fastening around the neck and waist. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 11,500.

Barrow Palm Tree-Print Shorts

Tropicool

Palm tree-print cotton shorts in traffic-stopping green with logo print on the side and two side slit pockets. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 10,667.

Also read: Abraham & Thakore: The masters of minimalism