A shopping guide inspired by nature

Leaf Line
This whirling bangle design with a gently resting leaf by Anissa Kermiche is an ode to nature. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 40,439.
Full Bloom
Make a head-turning statement in this multicoloured 3D-hand embroidered creation in silk with nylon lining. Available on rahulmishra.in; Price on request.
Tote Around
Multicolour tote bag with top handles looks perfect for a picnic with its happily buzzing print. Available on int.furla.com; Rs. 34,575.
Berry Summery
Navy-blue shirt and pant set with botanical print in organza satin and shantoon by Mahima Mahajan. Available on mahimamahajan.in; Rs.16,065.
Vine and Shine
Pointed-toe golden stiletto adorned with laser-cut leaf motif. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.89,373.
Sharp Shot
A blooming cactus tree print livens this light blue mini dress with a concealed zipper front. Available on oscardelarenta.com; Rs. 2,15,940.
On The Menu
Multicoloured cotton apron featuring tie fastening around the neck and waist. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 11,500.
Tropicool
Palm tree-print cotton shorts in traffic-stopping green with logo print on the side and two side slit pockets. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 10,667.
