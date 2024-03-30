advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A shopping guide inspired by nature

A shopping guide inspired by nature

Botanical motifs feature big in this style guide that includes a delicate gold-plated bangle, a show-stopping 3D dress, cotton shorts and an apron

Anissa Kermiche ‘Fl-oral’ Gold-Plated Bangle
Anissa Kermiche ‘Fl-oral’ Gold-Plated Bangle
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.03.2024  |  05:00 PM IST

Leaf Line
This whirling bangle design with a gently resting leaf by Anissa Kermiche is an ode to nature. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 40,439. 

Rahul Mishra 3D Hand Embroidered Bougainvillea Cityscape Slit Dress
Rahul Mishra 3D Hand Embroidered Bougainvillea Cityscape Slit Dress

Full Bloom
Make a head-turning statement in this multicoloured 3D-hand embroidered creation in silk with nylon lining. Available on rahulmishra.in; Price on request. 

Furla Botanical—Print Tote Bag
Furla Botanical—Print Tote Bag

Tote Around
Multicolour tote bag with top handles looks perfect for a picnic with its happily buzzing print. Available on int.furla.com; Rs. 34,575. 

Mahima Mahajan Menswear Printed Shirt and Pant Set
Mahima Mahajan Menswear Printed Shirt and Pant Set

Berry Summery
Navy-blue shirt and pant set with botanical print in organza satin and shantoon by Mahima Mahajan. Available on mahimamahajan.in; Rs.16,065. 

Gianvito Rossi Flavia Mirrored Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi Flavia Mirrored Leather Pumps

Vine and Shine
Pointed-toe golden stiletto adorned with laser-cut leaf motif. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs.89,373. 

Oscar De La Renta Cactus Tree Cotton Twill Dress
Oscar De La Renta Cactus Tree Cotton Twill Dress

Sharp Shot
A blooming cactus tree print livens this light blue mini dress with a concealed zipper front. Available on oscardelarenta.com; Rs. 2,15,940.  

La DoubleJ Botanical Print Apron
La DoubleJ Botanical Print Apron

On The Menu
Multicoloured cotton apron featuring tie fastening around the neck and waist. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 11,500. 

Barrow Palm Tree-Print Shorts
Barrow Palm Tree-Print Shorts

Tropicool
Palm tree-print cotton shorts in traffic-stopping green with logo print on the side and two side slit pockets. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 10,667.

