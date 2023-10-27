advertisement

This festive season, go OTT glam

Forego the quiet luxury trend. For this year’s festivities, be it Diwali parties or wedding functions, embrace bright shades and dramatic silhouettes

Why should pink be restricted to women’s wardrobes? Opt for this bright chanderi-silk kurta from Abhinav Mishra’s Dilbar collection that plays with mirror-work embroidery. Team it with a matching pyjama or churidar to go all out. Available on Abhinavmishraofficial.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 lakh
By Pooja Singh
LAST PUBLISHED 27.10.2023  |  04:34 PM IST
This Benedetta Bruzziches silk satin bag with soft chains of crystals that bind to a thin brass frame is a perfect addition to any festive outfit, be it a sari, salwar-kameez, dress or pant-suit. Available on luxe.ajio.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,24,999
If you are keen on a mix of subtle and bright colours, this Anju Modi silk-satin attire in ivory and phalsa is a good idea. You can skip or add the jacket, depending on your mood or how festive-y the party dress code is. Available on Anjumodi.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.13 lakh
Give the sari a modern twist with this 431-88 outfit, which comes with a stitched-in petticoat. It’s lightweight, fuss-free and easy to wear. Available on 431-88.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,450
Embrace maximalism with this Sabyasachi bracelet set in gold from the designer’s Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection. Available at Sabyasachi stores; price on request
Go for a classic cocktail look with this House of Masaba gown and jacket. Wear some statement pearl or dia- mond earrings and comfortable heels to complete the look. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 lakh
Small watches might be on trend at the moment but you can never go wrong with a timeless piece like this Swiss-made Breitling Navitimer Automatic 36. With its striking dial and solid strap, the iconic gender-neutral timepiece has a jewellery-like appeal. Available in stores and online; price on request
Keep it comfortable and shimmery with this black ombré Ranna Gill set that combines sequin and appliqué work. Available on Rannagill.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,800
For the Diwali cards party, how about making a statement with wearable art? This Jatin Malik double-panel unlined blazer has handpainted details and intricate golden zari work. Available on Jatinmalikcouture.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53,000
This Tassilo Flat pair with metallic spikes from Christian Louboutin’s India Wed- ding Edit collection will go well with both Western and Indian silhouettes. Available in stores and online; price on request
