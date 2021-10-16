advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Shopping for Diwali? Designers lay out the luxe

Shopping for Diwali? Designers lay out the luxe

The festive season is on in full swing, with understated glamour the running theme 

The Calcutta Sling In Rouge Bengal By Sabyasachi Accessories Fresh off the designing table, this leather sling with the signature Sabyasachi tiger logo will make heads turn. Available on pre-orders at Elahe.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,500
By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 16.10.2021  |  12:00 PM IST

India's top designers are going down the glamour road, but with a studied understated-ness and glamour that's not screaming for attention. A pick of Lounge favourites:

Tarun Tahiliani Chikankari Kurti 

Pearl gray kurti from Tarun Tahiliani 
Chikankari-embroidered short kurti in tissue-georgette with an off-shoulder draped neckline and attached tulle wings. Pair with panelled sharara pants for a fun, flirty outfit. 

Available on TarunTahiliani.com; 4,49,900

Satya Paul The Valley of Flowers Sari

Satya Paul's The Valley of Flowers Saree
This stylish and light cobalt blue sari in silk-georgette satin is perfect for day-wear. 

Available on Satyapaul.com; 22,995

Wings Of Beauty Pendant By Zoya

Butterfly pendant, Zoya
This butterfly pendant from luxury jewellery brand Zoya holds an oval ruby cabochon in an intricate diamond-encrusted frame. 

Available at Zoya stores; price on request

Linen Silk Bandhgala Jacket By Raghavendra Rathore

Raghavendra Rathore's signature bandhgala
A summer and early winter staple, this take on the classic linen silk bandhgala jacket has double flap chest pockets and narrowly cut shoulders. 

Available on Rathore.com; 68,999

Art Deco Console by Ochre At Home

Marble-topped console
Console table with a grey and walnut burl wood veneer and a rare Greek marble top, by Kolkata-based luxury decor brand Ochre At Home. 

Contact Ochreathome.com for availability and prices

Also read: Pastels still rule Indian festive fashion

