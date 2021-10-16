Shopping for Diwali? Designers lay out the luxe

India's top designers are going down the glamour road, but with a studied understated-ness and glamour that's not screaming for attention. A pick of Lounge favourites:

Tarun Tahiliani Chikankari Kurti

Pearl gray kurti from Tarun Tahiliani (TarunTahiliani.com)

Chikankari-embroidered short kurti in tissue-georgette with an off-shoulder draped neckline and attached tulle wings. Pair with panelled sharara pants for a fun, flirty outfit.

Available on TarunTahiliani.com; ₹4,49,900

Satya Paul The Valley of Flowers Sari

Satya Paul's The Valley of Flowers Saree (satyapaul.com)

This stylish and light cobalt blue sari in silk-georgette satin is perfect for day-wear.

Available on Satyapaul.com; ₹22,995

Wings Of Beauty Pendant By Zoya

Butterfly pendant, Zoya

This butterfly pendant from luxury jewellery brand Zoya holds an oval ruby cabochon in an intricate diamond-encrusted frame.

Available at Zoya stores; price on request

Linen Silk Bandhgala Jacket By Raghavendra Rathore

Raghavendra Rathore's signature bandhgala (Rathore.com)

A summer and early winter staple, this take on the classic linen silk bandhgala jacket has double flap chest pockets and narrowly cut shoulders.

Available on Rathore.com; ₹68,999

Art Deco Console by Ochre At Home

Marble-topped console

Console table with a grey and walnut burl wood veneer and a rare Greek marble top, by Kolkata-based luxury decor brand Ochre At Home.

Contact Ochreathome.com for availability and prices

