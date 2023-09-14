advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > 4 essentials for a perfect fall wardrobe

4 essentials for a perfect fall wardrobe

With the fall season few weeks away, here's a shopping guide to help you get your style entirely on point

Blue Crepe Zahra Printed Jumpsuit With Jacket by Sougat Paul
Blue Crepe Zahra Printed Jumpsuit With Jacket by Sougat Paul
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.09.2023  |  11:34 AM IST

This chic blue jumpsuit with geometric floral print will keep you cosy and stylish. Available on Aza Fashions; 17,000.

Cropped Shirt in Linen Mustard from Suket Dhir
Cropped Shirt in Linen Mustard from Suket Dhir

This cropped shirt is a good example of AM-PM dressing. You can wear it for a meeting in the morning under a blazer, and under a long coat for an evening date. Available on Suketdhir.com; 8,650.

Blue Acrylic Viscose Blend Nawra Woven Blazer And Pant Set from Safaa
Blue Acrylic Viscose Blend Nawra Woven Blazer And Pant Set from Safaa

A matching blazer-pant set is the new fashionable co-ord. And you can make a statement with heavily embroidered sets. Available on Safaaworld.com; 11,041.

Also read: New York Fashion Week: Michael Kors presents a collection perfect for holidays

Cord Studio's Botanical Green Lounge Set
Cord Studio's Botanical Green Lounge Set

Elements of loungewear can easily become part of your fall wardrobe. Like this  Cord Studio's printed Botanical Green Lounge Set. Available at Cord stores and online; 13,200.

Also read: 4 must-have simple and chic pieces for a long weekend getaway

Next Story