4 essentials for a perfect fall wardrobe

This chic blue jumpsuit with geometric floral print will keep you cosy and stylish. Available on Aza Fashions; ₹17,000.

Cropped Shirt in Linen Mustard from Suket Dhir

This cropped shirt is a good example of AM-PM dressing. You can wear it for a meeting in the morning under a blazer, and under a long coat for an evening date. Available on Suketdhir.com; ₹8,650.

Blue Acrylic Viscose Blend Nawra Woven Blazer And Pant Set from Safaa

A matching blazer-pant set is the new fashionable co-ord. And you can make a statement with heavily embroidered sets. Available on Safaaworld.com; ₹11,041.

Cord Studio's Botanical Green Lounge Set

Elements of loungewear can easily become part of your fall wardrobe. Like this Cord Studio's printed Botanical Green Lounge Set. Available at Cord stores and online; ₹13,200.