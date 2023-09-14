4 essentials for a perfect fall wardrobe

This chic blue jumpsuit with geometric floral print will keep you cosy and stylish. Available on Aza Fashions; ₹17,000.
This cropped shirt is a good example of AM-PM dressing. You can wear it for a meeting in the morning under a blazer, and under a long coat for an evening date. Available on Suketdhir.com; ₹8,650.
A matching blazer-pant set is the new fashionable co-ord. And you can make a statement with heavily embroidered sets. Available on Safaaworld.com; ₹11,041.
Elements of loungewear can easily become part of your fall wardrobe. Like this Cord Studio's printed Botanical Green Lounge Set. Available at Cord stores and online; ₹13,200.