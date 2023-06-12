When winged creatures become a design inspiration A guide to help to shop for garments and accessories that depict the wonders of nature /fashion/shop/shop-for-winged-creatures-in-shape-of-clothes-and-jewellery-become-a-design-inspiration-111686549389075.html 111686549389075 story

Life-like details make this Bhavya Ramesh design in recycled silver a sure-shot conversation starter. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1,900

Butterflies Silk Shirt

A silk twill long-sleeved shirt featuring a Heritage Butterflies and Ladybugs print from Versace, a refreshed archival pattern. Available on Versace.com; ₹1,68,400

Singing Doves Black Wool Blazer

With its classic notched lapel collar, this single- breasted blazer from Canadian brand 3.PARADIS is a throwback to the preppy styles of the 1980s. Available on 3paradis.com; ₹91,800

G-Timeless Bee-Motif Gold Watch

Gucci’s G-Timeless watch in gold PVD boasts of a sun- brushed dial and a bee- design seconds hand from the design house’s menagerie of motifs. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹1.15 lakh

Flower Beetles Romancing Ring

Mexican-born jeweller Daniela Villegas’ distinctive designs include chameleons, praying mantises and bejewelled beetles. Available on Thejewelleryeditor.com; price on request

White & Silver Dragonflies Dome Table

Lamp Lladro’s domed table lamp has a matte porcelain finish and is ornamented with silver dragonflies. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹26,500