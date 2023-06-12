When winged creatures become a design inspiration

Life-like details make this Bhavya Ramesh design in recycled silver a sure-shot conversation starter. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1,900
A silk twill long-sleeved shirt featuring a Heritage Butterflies and Ladybugs print from Versace, a refreshed archival pattern. Available on Versace.com; ₹1,68,400
With its classic notched lapel collar, this single- breasted blazer from Canadian brand 3.PARADIS is a throwback to the preppy styles of the 1980s. Available on 3paradis.com; ₹91,800
Gucci’s G-Timeless watch in gold PVD boasts of a sun- brushed dial and a bee- design seconds hand from the design house’s menagerie of motifs. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹1.15 lakh
Mexican-born jeweller Daniela Villegas’ distinctive designs include chameleons, praying mantises and bejewelled beetles. Available on Thejewelleryeditor.com; price on request
Lamp Lladro’s domed table lamp has a matte porcelain finish and is ornamented with silver dragonflies. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹26,500