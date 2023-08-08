advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > How to add sheer to your wardrobe

How to add sheer to your wardrobe

Sheer clothing and other translucent items are the latest fashion trend. A shopping guide to help you embrace sheercore

This simple, elegant Raw Mango sari, made using sheer organza silk and plain silk, features cypress buta. Available on Rawmango.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,800
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 08.08.2023  |  09:00 AM IST
If high stiletto heels are your thing, these Francesco Russo zebra mules are perfect for day as well as evening wear. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,156
This Intreccio soft silicon Bottega Veneta tote will make for a good companion when you are running errands or heading to the beach. Available on Bottegaveneta.com; price on request
Rendered in sapphire crystal, this Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Power Reserve 5 Days Sapphire watch is a head-turner. Available on Hublot.com; $200,000 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 crore)
This Montmartre Oversize Pajama Shirt is cute for a pyjama party and comfortable enough to lounge in at home over the weekend. Available on Nordstrom.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,250
