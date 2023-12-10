advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > The Lounge Secret Santa covet list

The Lounge Secret Santa covet list

From a keepall bag to a bright sari-gown and a puzzle-meets-wall art, here's a list of some beautiful items

The handcrafted Saquib cuff in gold-plated silver with inlaid rainbow moonstones is a jewel for all seasons with its delicate design. Available on anumerton.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,500
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 10.12.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
Enjoy a quiet moment by putting together this 250-piece puzzle featuring art by Maanvi Kapur. Available on theplatedproject.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,499
Also read: A compendium of stylish winter essentials

 

Tonal-blue denims with distressed patches and button fastenings from KAPITAL. Available on mrporter.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,862
Part of the LV Portrait capsule collection, this keepall features abstract patchwork art. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,05,000
Design meets creativity in the Nazma clutch from AMPM. Shaped like a peacock, the silver-hued clutch defines structured chic. Available on ampm.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,950
Crafted from silk georgette, this Prabal Gurung Feather & Flower Appliqué Sari Gown in eye-popping chartreuse flaunts a cascading sleeve. Available on prabalgurung. com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,77,400
Also read: A compendium of stylish gear inspired by racing fashion

