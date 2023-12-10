The Lounge Secret Santa covet list
From a keepall bag to a bright sari-gown and a puzzle-meets-wall art, here's a list of some beautiful items
The handcrafted Saquib cuff in gold-plated silver with inlaid rainbow moonstones is a jewel for all seasons with its delicate design. Available on anumerton.com; ₹81,500
Enjoy a quiet moment by putting together this 250-piece puzzle featuring art by Maanvi Kapur. Available on theplatedproject.com; ₹2,499
Tonal-blue denims with distressed patches and button fastenings from KAPITAL. Available on mrporter.com; ₹90,862
Part of the LV Portrait capsule collection, this keepall features abstract patchwork art. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; ₹3,05,000
Design meets creativity in the Nazma clutch from AMPM. Shaped like a peacock, the silver-hued clutch defines structured chic. Available on ampm.in; ₹44,950
Crafted from silk georgette, this Prabal Gurung Feather & Flower Appliqué Sari Gown in eye-popping chartreuse flaunts a cascading sleeve. Available on prabalgurung. com; ₹1,77,400