advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Style files: Where sci-fi and metallic fashion play muse

Style files: Where sci-fi and metallic fashion play muse

On our mood board for futuristic fashion are a fluid platinum-tone minidress, metallic gold sneakers and oversized sunglasses among other cool things

Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Gold’ Sneakers
Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Gold’ Sneakers
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.03.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

Zoom Ahead
Crafted with Foamposite material, these shoes in eye-catching metallic gold, come laden with Nike’s Zoom air technology and transparent outsoles. Available on farfetch.com; Rs.71,205.

Also read: India is at the heart of my work: Christian Louboutin

Taller Marmo Dallas Kaftan Minidress
Taller Marmo Dallas Kaftan Minidress

Hold Sway
Dazzle in this Taller Marmo minidress made from platinum-tone shimmering lamé in an asymmetric silhouette with a high neck. Available on harrods.com; Rs.1,32,309. 

Saint Laurent Twist Gold-tone Cuff
Saint Laurent Twist Gold-tone Cuff

Do The Twist
Let your hand do the talking with this “Twist” cuff cast from polished gold-tone metal. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 1,06,936. 

Also read: The global luxury appeal of ostrich plumes

Louis Vuitton Silk Blend Tailored Damier Blouson
Louis Vuitton Silk Blend Tailored Damier Blouson

Pixel Profile
Tailored blouson in wool and silk blend jacquard featuring the Louis Vuitton pixelated Damoflage motif. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; Rs. 3,50,000. 

Bottega Veneta Jodie Metallic Leather Tote
Bottega Veneta Jodie Metallic Leather Tote

Top Knot
Signature “Jodie” tote covered in silver and gold-textured strips draped and knotted at the top handle. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 4,13,530. 

Alaïa Embellished Velvet Draped Skirt
Alaïa Embellished Velvet Draped Skirt

Slit Theory
Maxi skirt from Alaïa in black velvet with a PVC panel running through the centre supported by large metallic eyelets. Available on maisonalaia.com; 
Rs. 5,86,905. 

The Attico x Linda Farrow Karl Mask Sunglasses.
The Attico x Linda Farrow Karl Mask Sunglasses.

Eye Armour
Gaze confidently into the future in these limited edition black-framed oversize acetate sunglasses. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 22,172.

Also read: I wanted to create a lipstick that was anti-trend: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Next Story