Style files: Where sci-fi and metallic fashion play muse On our mood board for futuristic fashion are a fluid platinum-tone minidress, metallic gold sneakers and oversized sunglasses among other cool things

Zoom Ahead

Crafted with Foamposite material, these shoes in eye-catching metallic gold, come laden with Nike’s Zoom air technology and transparent outsoles. Available on farfetch.com; Rs.71,205.

Taller Marmo Dallas Kaftan Minidress

Hold Sway

Dazzle in this Taller Marmo minidress made from platinum-tone shimmering lamé in an asymmetric silhouette with a high neck. Available on harrods.com; Rs.1,32,309.

Saint Laurent Twist Gold-tone Cuff

Do The Twist

Let your hand do the talking with this “Twist” cuff cast from polished gold-tone metal. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 1,06,936.

Louis Vuitton Silk Blend Tailored Damier Blouson

Pixel Profile

Tailored blouson in wool and silk blend jacquard featuring the Louis Vuitton pixelated Damoflage motif. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; Rs. 3,50,000.

Bottega Veneta Jodie Metallic Leather Tote

Top Knot

Signature “Jodie” tote covered in silver and gold-textured strips draped and knotted at the top handle. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 4,13,530.

Alaïa Embellished Velvet Draped Skirt

Slit Theory

Maxi skirt from Alaïa in black velvet with a PVC panel running through the centre supported by large metallic eyelets. Available on maisonalaia.com;

Rs. 5,86,905.

The Attico x Linda Farrow Karl Mask Sunglasses.

Eye Armour

Gaze confidently into the future in these limited edition black-framed oversize acetate sunglasses. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 22,172.

