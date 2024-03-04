Style files: Where sci-fi and metallic fashion play muse

Zoom Ahead
Crafted with Foamposite material, these shoes in eye-catching metallic gold, come laden with Nike’s Zoom air technology and transparent outsoles. Available on farfetch.com; Rs.71,205.
Also read: India is at the heart of my work: Christian Louboutin
Hold Sway
Dazzle in this Taller Marmo minidress made from platinum-tone shimmering lamé in an asymmetric silhouette with a high neck. Available on harrods.com; Rs.1,32,309.
Do The Twist
Let your hand do the talking with this “Twist” cuff cast from polished gold-tone metal. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 1,06,936.
Also read: The global luxury appeal of ostrich plumes
Pixel Profile
Tailored blouson in wool and silk blend jacquard featuring the Louis Vuitton pixelated Damoflage motif. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; Rs. 3,50,000.
Top Knot
Signature “Jodie” tote covered in silver and gold-textured strips draped and knotted at the top handle. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 4,13,530.
Slit Theory
Maxi skirt from Alaïa in black velvet with a PVC panel running through the centre supported by large metallic eyelets. Available on maisonalaia.com;
Rs. 5,86,905.
Eye Armour
Gaze confidently into the future in these limited edition black-framed oversize acetate sunglasses. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 22,172.
Also read: I wanted to create a lipstick that was anti-trend: Sabyasachi Mukherjee