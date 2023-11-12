Take your style inspiration from school uniform fashion From a pleated skirt to a varsity jacket, a sleek sling pack and blue platforms, this week for us is all about packing in school uniform fashion /fashion/shop/school-uniform-fashion-preppy-style-pleated-skirt-varsity-jacket-mary-jane-shoes-111699679396355.html 111699679396355 story

Casual Cool

Preppy logo-appliquéd wool-blend and leather varsity jacket with sporty striped trims and blue, white and red colourway from Celine Homme. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 2,70,484.

Blue and Grey Handmade Collar Necklace by Risham Jewellery

Beaded Chic

Blue and grey handmade collar necklace woven with Japanese Toho seed beads to make a subtle statement. Available on shoprisham.com; Rs.2,300.

Merino Wool Pleated Navy Mini Skirt from Thom Browne

Yes, pleats

Pleated mini skirt in full needle stitch Merino wool with striped tipping at hem, dropped back hem and signature striped grosgrain loop tab at back waist. Available on thombrowne.com; around Rs. 96,265.

Pixie Platform Mary Janes from Charles & Keith

High on Blue

Platform heels in a bright and bold blue shade with tubular detail on the soles. Available on charleskeith.in; Rs. 14,999.

Michael Kors' Hudson Logo Sling Pack

Pack a Punch

Crafted from Signature-print canvas with gun metal accents and cross-body strap. Available on michaelkors.global; Rs. 31,000.

Navy Vintage-inspired Anchor-Stripe Silk Tie from Polo Ralph Lauren

Drop Anchor

A club-version vintage-style tie with a slightly flared shape, lightweight interlining and no tipping. Available on thecollective.in; Rs.12,500.

Miu Miu Crystal-embellished Ankle Socks

Sparkle Away

Strut proudly in this pair of ribbon crystal-embellished socks from Miu Miu. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 1,14,880.

