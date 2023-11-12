Take your style inspiration from school uniform fashion

Casual Cool
Preppy logo-appliquéd wool-blend and leather varsity jacket with sporty striped trims and blue, white and red colourway from Celine Homme. Available on mrporter.com; Rs. 2,70,484.
Also read: Why streetwear fashion is trending in India
Beaded Chic
Blue and grey handmade collar necklace woven with Japanese Toho seed beads to make a subtle statement. Available on shoprisham.com; Rs.2,300.
Yes, pleats
Pleated mini skirt in full needle stitch Merino wool with striped tipping at hem, dropped back hem and signature striped grosgrain loop tab at back waist. Available on thombrowne.com; around Rs. 96,265.
Also read: H&M x Rabanne collaboration is high on festive shine
High on Blue
Platform heels in a bright and bold blue shade with tubular detail on the soles. Available on charleskeith.in; Rs. 14,999.
Pack a Punch
Crafted from Signature-print canvas with gun metal accents and cross-body strap. Available on michaelkors.global; Rs. 31,000.
Drop Anchor
A club-version vintage-style tie with a slightly flared shape, lightweight interlining and no tipping. Available on thecollective.in; Rs.12,500.
Sparkle Away
Strut proudly in this pair of ribbon crystal-embellished socks from Miu Miu. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 1,14,880.
Also read: On our covet list: From the runways of the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI