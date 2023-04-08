'Saturday Night Fever' suit is up for grabs The iconic suit, with its high waistband and flared pant legs, is expected to fetch up to $200,000 /fashion/shop/saturday-night-fever-suit-is-up-for-grabs-111680941592819.html 111680941592819 story

Wands from 'Harry Potter' movies, the custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in 'Saturday Night Fever' and an original Hulk figure from the premiere of 'The Incredible Hulk' on display at Julien's Auctions in Gardena, California (AFP)

Actor John Travolta's "Saturday Night Fever" suit is going under the hammer.

As part of the "Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary" collection at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, US, the most famous three pieces of polyester in movie history are going under the hammer in California this month, according to an AFP report.

The wing-lapelled suit, among 1,400 items in the collection, was worn by Travolta in the 1970s. "I mean, this is the disco era," said auction house chief executive Martin Nolan. "This is what we remember. When people talk about disco, you think of 'Saturday Night Fever,' you think of the Bee Gees, you think of John Travolta."

The suit, with its high waistband, flared pant legs and, presumably, an inexhaustible supply of static electricity, is expected to fetch up to $200,000 at the auction on 22-23 April, says the AFP report. But, says Nolan, it could go even higher. The offering is one of around 1,400 items up for grabs at an auction that runs the gamut of the last 100 years of cinema.

Other memorabilia include Charlie Chaplin's cane, a hoverboard from "Back to the Future III" and the original headdress worn by Theda Bara in 1917's "Cleopatra", reports the AFP report.

Over 80 artworks from the private collection of French actor Alain Delon, meanwhile, will go up for auction in June, says another AFP report. Delon, 87, became one of the embodiments of French style in the 1960s with roles in classic films such as "La Piscine", "The Leopard" and "The Samurai".

They will be shown in New York, Hong Kong, Geneva, London and Paris before going up for auction on June 22, adds the AFP report.

"I bought my first drawing in 1964 precisely, in London. Over the years, I acquired more drawings, portraits and sculptures that moved me, spoke to me, and even occasionally consoled me," the actor said in the catalogue for auctioneers Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris.

“These works have accompanied me through many years and have been part of my life.”

