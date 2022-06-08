Raw Mango celebrates the Rococo period in summer colours

The 'Chorus' line relays design aesthetics of the Rococo period through woven ornamentation like birds, flora and ribbons but in a more vibrant colour palette. The Rococo was an artistic period that celebrated extravagance and elegance in equal measure. It emerged in France and spread across the world in the late 17th and early 18th.
(Courtesy Raw Mango )
The collection features sheer organzas, weightless Varanasi silk brocades, silk and Chanderi cotton in a range of saris, textiles and lehngas. ‘My team and I have spent years researching and experimenting with the textile history of the 18th century. This involved working with lesser explored materials like pearl detailing and ribbons,’ says designer Sanjay Garg
(Courtesy Raw Mango)
The silhouettes in the collection are all about ‘comfort, ease and privacy’. ‘…18th century European textile history was often lavish and novel in technique, it was the epicenter of luxury textile producing the finest brocades. Unlike the proceeding Mughal era, the motifs of this time were quite pictorial, often relaying social scenes or finery,’ says Garg
(Courtesy Raw Mango)
The collection, which starts from ₹18,800, plays with weaves and textiles alongside prints and ornamentation.
(Courtesy Raw Mango )
FIRST PUBLISHED
08.06.2022
| 01:17 PM IST
