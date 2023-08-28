Raksha Bandhan 2023: A shopping guide for designer rakhis As we get closer to the festival, here's a list to help you pick out the perfect rakhi /fashion/shop/raksha-bandhan-2023-shopping-luxury-rakhis-brother-indian-festival-traditional-111693199757596.html 111693199757596 story

This Sangeeta Boochra Silver rakhi with turquoise stone will make an instant statement. Available on Sangeetaboochra.com; ₹ 5,775

This electric blue rakhi by Doux Amour has a pretty floral design, handcrafted with beadwork and tasseled details. Available on Douxamourindia.com; ₹ 1,499 This Auraa Trends gold-plated rakhi can be worn as a bracelet as well. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹ 2,500 The Gulbahaar Pearl Rakhi combines silk thread, dried flowers, pearls and tassels. Available on Themaevastore.com; ₹ 1,149 Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: A gifting guide to celebrate sibling love Make your sibling feel extra special with Nicobar’s alphabet rakhi. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹ 950 Also read: A shopping guide for chic and stylish Raksha Bandhan gifts FIRST PUBLISHED

