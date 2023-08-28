advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Raksha Bandhan 2023: A shopping guide for designer rakhis

Raksha Bandhan 2023: A shopping guide for designer rakhis

As we get closer to the festival, here's a list to help you pick out the perfect rakhi

This Sangeeta Boochra Silver rakhi with turquoise stone will make an instant statement. Available on Sangeetaboochra.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,775
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.08.2023  |  11:13 AM IST
This electric blue rakhi by Doux Amour has a pretty floral design, handcrafted with beadwork and tasseled details. Available on Douxamourindia.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,499
This Auraa Trends gold-plated rakhi can be worn as a bracelet as well. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
The Gulbahaar Pearl Rakhi combines silk thread, dried flowers, pearls and tassels. Available on Themaevastore.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,149
Make your sibling feel extra special with Nicobar’s alphabet rakhi. Available on Nicobar.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>950
