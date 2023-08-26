Raksha Bandhan 2023: A gifting guide to celebrate sibling love

From a VR headset to cool sliders, we've got you covered for gifts for your sibling that you'd love to steal:
A unisex silk-satin shirt with a nautical theme from Indian streetwear brand Six5Six for those lazy family holidays.
Available on Six5sixstreet.com; ₹3,500
With the Quest 3 on the horizon, it’s a good time to get the Quest 2 at a lower price for the gaming-obsessed sibling to dive into fully immersive experiences.
Available on Amazon.in; ₹40,680 currently
Designer Mukul Goyal’s human-figure desk accessories, such as this serving bowl for nuts and chocolates, would make a cool gift for the social sibling.
Available on Mukulgoyal.com; ₹5,100 for the medium-sized bowl
Choose Indian streetwear brand Capsul’s comfy PVC slides for a saucy, irreverent sibling.
Available on Shopcapsul.com; ₹4,800
Add a touch of colour to lunchtime with this stainless steel and enamelware three-tier dabba, hand-painted by Kashmiri artists.
Available on iTokri.com; ₹2,190