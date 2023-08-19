advertisement

A shopping guide for chic and stylish Raksha Bandhan gifts

A shopping guide for chic and stylish Raksha Bandhan gifts

From a designer ring, to a trendy bag, there's something for everyone

This sterling silver and 18-karat yellow gold David Yurman ring is a gift that goes with every outfit. Available on nordstrom.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,307.
By Riddhi Kuthiala
LAST PUBLISHED 19.08.2023  |  05:00 PM IST

Help make your sister's closet more trendy with this panelled denim maxi skirt by Stella McCartney. Available on farfetch.com for $1,380 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,14,564)
Make a worthwhile investment in your sister's bag collection with this Blue & Brown Mini Jodie by Bottega Veneta. Available on ssense.com for $5,200 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,31,652)
Surprise her with these super-comfortable Maison Margiela Brown Tabi Heels. Available on ssense. com for $990 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,167).
Whether your sister is going for an office meeting or out with friends, these classic, enamel Jil Sander sculpted hoop earrings will complement every outfit. Available on farfetch.com for $634 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,615)
This Panthère de Cartier Watch is a thoughtful gift and a good investment. Available on the Cartier website; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>393,000.
