A shopping guide for chic and stylish Raksha Bandhan gifts

Also read: How to add the viral ‘tomato girl summer’ vibe to your wardrobe
Help make your sister's closet more trendy with this panelled denim maxi skirt by Stella McCartney. Available on farfetch.com for $1,380 (about ₹1,14,564)
Also read: A shoe guide inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Rocky
Make a worthwhile investment in your sister's bag collection with this Blue & Brown Mini Jodie by Bottega Veneta. Available on ssense.com for $5,200 (about ₹4,31,652)
Surprise her with these super-comfortable Maison Margiela Brown Tabi Heels. Available on ssense. com for $990 (about ₹82,167).
Also read: How to add sheer to your wardrobe
Whether your sister is going for an office meeting or out with friends, these classic, enamel Jil Sander sculpted hoop earrings will complement every outfit. Available on farfetch.com for $634 (about ₹52,615)
This Panthère de Cartier Watch is a thoughtful gift and a good investment. Available on the Cartier website; ₹393,000.
Also read: Friendship Day: Last-minute gift ideas for your chic pal