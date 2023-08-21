A luxury Rakhi gift guide for your sibling This Raksha Bandhan give your brother something chic and unique /fashion/shop/rakhi-brother-gift-guide-off-white-adidas-nintendo-luxury-watch-111692013086871.html 111692013086871 story

Gift your high-fashion brother these sculptural sunglasses from Ottolinger. Available on ssense.com for $295 (about ₹ 24,511)

Help your brother stay warm and stylish with this Black & White Paneled Leather Jacket by LU'U Dan. Available on ssense.com for $1,560

These adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas are an ideal addition to any sneakerhead's collection. Available on farfetch.com for $669.

If your brother is into streetstyle, this Big Bookish Skate Hoodie by Off-White would make for a good present. Available on www.off---white.com for $803 ( ₹ 66,715)

If your brother is a fan of videogames, why not get him the Nintendo Switch OLED? Available on Amazon.in for ₹ 49,999.

You can never go wrong with a watch like the Audemars Piguet 1995 Royal Oak. Available on farfetch.com for $136,850

