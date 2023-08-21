advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > A luxury Rakhi gift guide for your sibling

A luxury Rakhi gift guide for your sibling

This Raksha Bandhan give your brother something chic and unique

Gift your high-fashion brother these sculptural sunglasses from Ottolinger. Available on ssense.com for $295 (about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,511)
Gift your high-fashion brother these sculptural sunglasses from Ottolinger. Available on ssense.com for $295 (about 24,511)
By Riddhi Kuthiala
LAST PUBLISHED 21.08.2023  |  11:26 AM IST

Also read: From Gaurav Gupta to Loewe, the designers behind Beyoncé's Renaissance looks

 

Help your brother stay warm and stylish with this Black & White Paneled Leather Jacket by LU'U Dan. Available on ssense.com for $1,560
Help your brother stay warm and stylish with this Black & White Paneled Leather Jacket by LU'U Dan. Available on ssense.com for $1,560
These adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas are an ideal addition to any sneakerhead's collection. Available on farfetch.com for $669.
These adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas are an ideal addition to any sneakerhead's collection. Available on farfetch.com for $669.

Also read: 9 shoes fit for the rain

 

If your brother is into streetstyle, this Big Bookish Skate Hoodie by Off-White would make for a good present. Available on www.off---white.com for $803 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66,715)
If your brother is into streetstyle, this Big Bookish Skate Hoodie by Off-White would make for a good present. Available on www.off---white.com for $803 ( 66,715)
If your brother is a fan of videogames, why not get him the Nintendo Switch OLED? Available on Amazon.in for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,999.
If your brother is a fan of videogames, why not get him the Nintendo Switch OLED? Available on Amazon.in for 49,999.

Also read: A shoe guide inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Rocky

 

You can never go wrong with a watch like the Audemars Piguet 1995 Royal Oak. Available on farfetch.com for $136,850
You can never go wrong with a watch like the Audemars Piguet 1995 Royal Oak. Available on farfetch.com for $136,850

Also read: How to add the viral ‘tomato girl summer’ vibe to your wardrobe

Next Story