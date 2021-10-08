Pink suits are having a moment on the red carpet 

From Daniel Craig, Timothee Chalamet and Tinie Tempah to Amitabh Bachchan, celebrities around the globe have been reaching for pink suits in the past month, and our mood board this week reflects that.

Here's how you can include a bit more pink into your wardrobe – and it's all unisex and androgynous.

Stella McCartney Sartorial Jacket

Stella McCartney Sartorial Jacket

A viscose-linen blend, plain weave, solid colour unisex jacket with a lapel collar to take you from the red carpet to the after-party.

Available on Yoox.com; $1,110 (around ₹83,000)

Pink Akio Kurta

Pink linen kurta

This linen kurta with a whimsical embroidered motif can be paired with similar trousers or a pair of jeans if that’s too pink for you. From indie design house Son of a Noble Snob.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹11,000 (kurta only)

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Unisex Sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Unisex Sneakers

This shoe from the iconic Japanese sneaker brand takes inspiration from several classic training shoes, such as the one worn by the Japanese team at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

Available on OnitsukaTiger.com; ₹5,499

Tissot Rose Dream Automatic 18K Gold Watch

Tissot Rose Dream Automatic 18K Gold Watch

Beautifully crafted with a sleek dial and a sturdy strap, this watch with its rose gold trimming, sapphire crystal casing and Roman dial is a head-turner.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹2,56,500

Bolt Backpack In Blush Pink

The Bolt backpack

Hardtop backpack made of PC-ABS material with metallic studs for scratch protection, with a separate padded laptop sleeve compartment.

Available at Icasetravel.com; ₹8,999

HUEMN Co-ord Set in Hot Pink

HUEMN's cotton-terry co-ord set in hot pink

This 100% cotton-terry unisex sweat-shorts set features a handcrafted 3D embossed effect of the brand’s signature gorilla insignia on the front.

Available on Huemn.in; ₹15,000

