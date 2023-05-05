Make it pearl-core, but Met Gala style

Add some pearly, vintage glamour to your look with this week's covet list:
Taking a cue from Kim Kardashian, try this cape-like accessory to uplift a simple sari, a dress, even a blouse, and make a big style statement.
Available on Prerto.com; ₹19,500
In a cool, icy shade of barely-there blue with floral motifs etched in faux pearls, this gown from Seema Gujral is red-carpet ready.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1,42,000
This small Chanel bag from the house’s spring-summer 2022 collection is a perfect accessory for a date night or a gala event.
Available on Chanel.com; $7,300 (around ₹6 lakh)
Patent leather pumps from Jimmy Choo with pointed toes and a sleek pearl-embellished strap.
Available on 24s.com; ₹53,225
Crystal & Pearl Ear Cuffs
Chunky ear cuffs rendered in sterling silver encrusted with iridescent glass crystals and freshwater pearls from Oslo-based jewellery brand Pearl Octopuss.y.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹12,000