Latest Issue

WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > Make it pearl-core, but Met Gala style

Make it pearl-core, but Met Gala style

Pearl-core is here to stay and slay

Denita Organza Top: The Denita top is cut from sheer organa and topped with faux pearls with a cropped, raw hem that hits just below the bust. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹38,000
Denita Organza Top: The Denita top is cut from sheer organza and topped with faux pearls with a cropped, raw hem that hits just below the bust. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around 38,000
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.05.2023  |  03:32 PM IST

Add some pearly, vintage glamour to your look with this week's covet list:

Pearle Grandeur Cape

Dash of drama
Dash of drama

Taking a cue from Kim Kardashian, try this cape-like accessory to uplift a simple sari, a dress, even a blouse, and make a big style statement.

Available on Prerto.com; 19,500

Ice Blue Pearl Gown

In a cool, icy shade of barely-there blue with floral motifs etched in faux pearls, this gown from Seema Gujral is red-carpet ready.

Available on Ogaan.com; 1,42,000

Cool as ice
Cool as ice

Mini Evening Bag

Black and white
Black and white

This small Chanel bag from the house’s spring-summer 2022 collection is a perfect accessory for a date night or a gala event.

Available on Chanel.com; $7,300 (around 6 lakh)

Aurelie 65 pumps

Pump up
Pump up

Patent leather pumps from Jimmy Choo with pointed toes and a sleek pearl-embellished strap.

Available on 24s.com; 53,225

Crystal & Pearl Ear Cuffs

Crystal clear
Crystal clear

Chunky ear cuffs rendered in sterling silver encrusted with iridescent glass crystals and freshwater pearls from Oslo-based jewellery brand Pearl Octopuss.y.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around 12,000

