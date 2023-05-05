Make it pearl-core, but Met Gala style Pearl-core is here to stay and slay /fashion/shop/pearl-fashion-met-gala-2023-111683278871124.html 111683278871124 story

Denita Organza Top: The Denita top is cut from sheer organza and topped with faux pearls with a cropped, raw hem that hits just below the bust. Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹ 38,000

Add some pearly, vintage glamour to your look with this week's covet list:

Pearle Grandeur Cape

Dash of drama

Taking a cue from Kim Kardashian, try this cape-like accessory to uplift a simple sari, a dress, even a blouse, and make a big style statement.

Available on Prerto.com; ₹19,500

Ice Blue Pearl Gown

In a cool, icy shade of barely-there blue with floral motifs etched in faux pearls, this gown from Seema Gujral is red-carpet ready.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1,42,000

Cool as ice

Mini Evening Bag

Black and white

This small Chanel bag from the house’s spring-summer 2022 collection is a perfect accessory for a date night or a gala event.

Available on Chanel.com; $7,300 (around ₹6 lakh)

Aurelie 65 pumps

Pump up

Patent leather pumps from Jimmy Choo with pointed toes and a sleek pearl-embellished strap.

Available on 24s.com; ₹53,225

Crystal & Pearl Ear Cuffs

Crystal clear

Chunky ear cuffs rendered in sterling silver encrusted with iridescent glass crystals and freshwater pearls from Oslo-based jewellery brand Pearl Octopuss.y.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹12,000