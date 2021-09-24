Advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Pastels still rule Indian festive fashion

Pastels still rule Indian festive fashion

Whether it's the big-name designers or smaller indie labels, pastels continue to dominate their looks for the festive and wedding season in 2021 

Sabyasachi's printed georgette lehengas with embroidered borders are paired with the brand’s iconic ‘Chaand’ blouses and matching dupattas. Rs. 295,000. Available on elahe.in
By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 24.09.2021  |  09:07 AM IST

Lighter, brighter colours, pearly fabrics like organza and chanderi, and minimal embroidery and embellishments are still the go-to choices for Indian designers when it comes to the 2021 festive season. 

Here are our picks of the season's looks:

Begum Pret Embroidered Vintage Peony Suit Set 
Kurta set in handspun zari chanderi embellished with butis, finished with resham and zari taar butis on the dupatta and crochet tassels. 

Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; 14,500

Off-White Stole from Gulabo by Abu-Jani 

the ‘Love’ stole 
From the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the ‘love’ stole with their signature 'barcode’ design is a wardrobe staple with its classic gota-patti border and mul fabric. 

Available on GulabobyAbuSandeep.com; 3,950

Aboli Potli Bag

Aboli potli bag
The hues of spring make their way to this charming potli bag by Anita Dongre that adds a pop of colour to your pastel ensemble. 

Available on Anitadongre.com; 4,990

Shweta Lehnga From Label Earthen

Label Earthen lehenga
Handwoven lehnga set crafted from Banarasi buti fabric with resham and beadwork and an antique gold lampi border. 

Available on LabelEarthen.com; 56,900

Powder Blue Lucknowi Nehru Jacket

Powder blue Nehru jacket
Made to order by Ankit V. Kapoor, a festive-ready Nehru jacket with Lucknowi embroidery and handmade buttons. 

Available on AashniandCo.com; 15,990

Dasara Oval Platter

The Dasara platter 
Fine bone china platter hand-decorated with motifs inspired by the interiors of the Mysore Palace and highlighted with 24-carat gold. 

Available on Kaunteya.in; 5,200

    24.09.2021 | 09:07 AM IST

