Pastels still rule Indian festive fashion

Lighter, brighter colours, pearly fabrics like organza and chanderi, and minimal embroidery and embellishments are still the go-to choices for Indian designers when it comes to the 2021 festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are our picks of the season's looks:

Begum Pret Embroidered Vintage Peony Suit Set

Kurta set in handspun zari chanderi embellished with butis, finished with resham and zari taar butis on the dupatta and crochet tassels.

Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹14,500

Off-White Stole from Gulabo by Abu-Jani

the ‘Love’ stole

From the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the ‘love’ stole with their signature 'barcode’ design is a wardrobe staple with its classic gota-patti border and mul fabric.

Available on GulabobyAbuSandeep.com; ₹3,950

Aboli Potli Bag

Aboli potli bag

The hues of spring make their way to this charming potli bag by Anita Dongre that adds a pop of colour to your pastel ensemble.

Available on Anitadongre.com; ₹4,990

Shweta Lehnga From Label Earthen

Label Earthen lehenga

Handwoven lehnga set crafted from Banarasi buti fabric with resham and beadwork and an antique gold lampi border.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Available on LabelEarthen.com; ₹56,900

Powder Blue Lucknowi Nehru Jacket

Powder blue Nehru jacket

Made to order by Ankit V. Kapoor, a festive-ready Nehru jacket with Lucknowi embroidery and handmade buttons.

Available on AashniandCo.com; ₹15,990

Dasara Oval Platter

The Dasara platter

Fine bone china platter hand-decorated with motifs inspired by the interiors of the Mysore Palace and highlighted with 24-carat gold.

Available on Kaunteya.in; ₹5,200