Pastels still rule Indian festive fashion

Lighter, brighter colours, pearly fabrics like organza and chanderi, and minimal embroidery and embellishments are still the go-to choices for Indian designers when it comes to the 2021 festive season.
Here are our picks of the season's looks:
Kurta set in handspun zari chanderi embellished with butis, finished with resham and zari taar butis on the dupatta and crochet tassels.
Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹14,500
Off-White Stole from Gulabo by Abu-Jani
From the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the ‘love’ stole with their signature 'barcode’ design is a wardrobe staple with its classic gota-patti border and mul fabric.
Available on GulabobyAbuSandeep.com; ₹3,950
Aboli Potli Bag
The hues of spring make their way to this charming potli bag by Anita Dongre that adds a pop of colour to your pastel ensemble.
Available on Anitadongre.com; ₹4,990
Shweta Lehnga From Label Earthen
Handwoven lehnga set crafted from Banarasi buti fabric with resham and beadwork and an antique gold lampi border.
Available on LabelEarthen.com; ₹56,900
Powder Blue Lucknowi Nehru Jacket
Made to order by Ankit V. Kapoor, a festive-ready Nehru jacket with Lucknowi embroidery and handmade buttons.
Available on AashniandCo.com; ₹15,990
Dasara Oval Platter
Fine bone china platter hand-decorated with motifs inspired by the interiors of the Mysore Palace and highlighted with 24-carat gold.
Available on Kaunteya.in; ₹5,200