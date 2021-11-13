Pamper your young humans on Children’s Day 

Mokobara Happy Green Backpack

Mokobara backpack

Crafted in vegan leather and nylon fabric, this backpack with padded shoulder straps and expandable side pockets for a water bottle/umbrella is perfect for back-to-school days.

Available at Mokobara.com; ₹4,490

VNV X New Era Cap

'Nazar Battu' cap

No more kala tikkas—all you need is this cap with the ‘nazar battu’ symbol, a funky collaboration between Indian brand VegNonVeg and the New Era Cap Company, a 100-year-old American headwear brand.

Available at Vegnonveg.com; ₹2,499

Lil Goodness Immunity Box

A gift of health and goodness

A weekly subscription box with delicious and healthy treats like an assortment of protein bars, puffs and crackers, teff grain snacks, trail mixes and dark chocolates.

Available at Lilgoodness.com; ₹399 per week

India Map 2-in-1 Colouring Puzzle

Piece it together

A fun way to learn Indian geography. The reusable tin box contains a jigsaw puzzle with 30 jumbo pieces and doubles up as a colouring activity on the back.

Available at Natty.in; ₹349

Vans Kids Multi-Tropic Classic Slip-On

Tropical story

A classic slip-on with a cheerful tropical print on canvas with sturdy rubber soles and elasticated expanders on the sides.

Available at Vans stores across India; ₹2,842