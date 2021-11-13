advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Pamper your young humans on Children’s Day 
Pamper your young humans on Children’s Day 

From stylish outfits to a ‘nazar battu’ cap, a compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects for the little tykes

Jumper Co-ord Set in Rust By Three: A cotton-poplin jumper-and-skirt set with a tulle overskirt for an added dash of style, with an appliqué stripe that gives the outfit a sporty look. Available at WearThree.com; 4,000

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 13.11.2021  |  01:03 PM IST

Mokobara Happy Green Backpack

Mokobara backpack
Mokobara backpack

Crafted in vegan leather and nylon fabric, this backpack with padded shoulder straps and expandable side pockets for a water bottle/umbrella is perfect for back-to-school days. 

Available at Mokobara.com; 4,490

VNV X New Era Cap

'Nazar Battu' cap
'Nazar Battu' cap

No more kala tikkas—all you need is this cap with the ‘nazar battu’ symbol, a funky collaboration between Indian brand VegNonVeg and the New Era Cap Company, a 100-year-old American headwear brand. 

Available at Vegnonveg.com; 2,499

Lil Goodness Immunity Box

A gift of health and goodness
A gift of health and goodness

A weekly subscription box with delicious and healthy treats like an assortment of protein bars, puffs and crackers, teff grain snacks, trail mixes and dark chocolates.

Available at Lilgoodness.com; 399 per week

India Map 2-in-1 Colouring Puzzle

Piece it together
Piece it together

A fun way to learn Indian geography. The reusable tin box contains a jigsaw puzzle with 30 jumbo pieces and doubles up as a colouring activity on the back. 

Available at Natty.in; 349

Vans Kids Multi-Tropic Classic Slip-On

Tropical story
Tropical story

A classic slip-on with a cheerful tropical print on canvas with sturdy rubber soles and elasticated expanders on the sides. 

Available at Vans stores across India; 2,842

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    13.11.2021 | 01:03 PM IST

