Pack your monsoon travel suitcase full of luxury
A guide to help you pack the essentials for a weekend getaway during the rainy season
The Balenciaga Colorblock Nylon Track Jacket has a sporty-meets-streetwear vibe, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in style.
The lightweight Delsey Chalelet Air 2.0 luggage offers elegance without the extra baggage; ₹42,000
The Goyard Grenelle passport cover protects the passport, and also has sections for cards and papers; price on request
The Prada Symbole sunglasses offer the much-needed UVA/UVB protection; $575
The Les Mains Hermes hand cream keeps the hand hydrated with a balm-like texture without oiliness; $105
Add a pop of colour to your travel weather with this pair of Loewe Men's Leather Puffer Joggers; $5,150