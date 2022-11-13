advertisement

On Children's Day, go with handmade

On Children’s Day, go with handmade

Some handmade love for juniors ahead of Children’s Day

Pastel culotte pants in a relaxed fit with a smocked front for added comfort and style from Little Luxury. Available on Thelittleluxurystore.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,189
Pastel culotte pants in a relaxed fit with a smocked front for added comfort and style from Little Luxury. Available on Thelittleluxurystore.in; 2,189
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 13.11.2022  |  09:45 AM IST

Some handmade love for juniors ahead of Children’s Day:

Peach Kuno Printed Kurta And Pants

Papa don't peach
Papa don't peach

Designer Payal Singhal’s Kuno print in a comfortable bomber jacket-style kurta paired with jogger pants, both in dupion silk.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; 22,500

Rocking Potato Crochet Unicorn

Soft touch
Soft touch

Handmade crocheted unicorn toy made of high quality cotton yarn that will add a special touch to the nursery.

Available on Themomstore.in; 1,450

Blue Satin Printed Hairband

Flower power
Flower power

Hnadmade floral-printed hairband in smooth satin fabric from The Peach Street.

Available on Azafashions.com; 1,500

Peace Shirt

Peace out
Peace out

From children’s designer Liz Jacob, a breathable cotton shirt made using sustainably grown cotton.

Available on Ogaan.com; 1,700

Untangled Chest Of Drawer Cabinet

Sunny side
Sunny side

Whether you are dealing with an active toddler or a fussy teenager, storage is at a premium in a child’s room. This quirky cabinet will brighten any corner.

Available on Boingg.in; 29,450

Sunehere Resham Baby Comb

Hair and there
Hair and there

A beautifully handcrafted comb and brush set made of beech wood for gentle scalps and delicate hair.

Available on Babyforest.in; 1,495

