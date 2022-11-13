On Children’s Day, go with handmade

Some handmade love for juniors ahead of Children’s Day:

Peach Kuno Printed Kurta And Pants

Papa don't peach

Designer Payal Singhal’s Kuno print in a comfortable bomber jacket-style kurta paired with jogger pants, both in dupion silk.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹22,500

Rocking Potato Crochet Unicorn

Soft touch

Handmade crocheted unicorn toy made of high quality cotton yarn that will add a special touch to the nursery.

Available on Themomstore.in; ₹1,450

Blue Satin Printed Hairband

Flower power

Hnadmade floral-printed hairband in smooth satin fabric from The Peach Street.

Available on Azafashions.com; ₹1,500

Peace Shirt

Peace out

From children’s designer Liz Jacob, a breathable cotton shirt made using sustainably grown cotton.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1,700

Untangled Chest Of Drawer Cabinet

Sunny side

Whether you are dealing with an active toddler or a fussy teenager, storage is at a premium in a child’s room. This quirky cabinet will brighten any corner.

Available on Boingg.in; ₹29,450

Sunehere Resham Baby Comb

Hair and there

A beautifully handcrafted comb and brush set made of beech wood for gentle scalps and delicate hair.

Available on Babyforest.in; ₹1,495

