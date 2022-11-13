On Children’s Day, go with handmade

Some handmade love for juniors ahead of Children’s Day:
Peach Kuno Printed Kurta And Pants
Designer Payal Singhal’s Kuno print in a comfortable bomber jacket-style kurta paired with jogger pants, both in dupion silk.
Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹22,500
Rocking Potato Crochet Unicorn
Handmade crocheted unicorn toy made of high quality cotton yarn that will add a special touch to the nursery.
Available on Themomstore.in; ₹1,450
Blue Satin Printed Hairband
Hnadmade floral-printed hairband in smooth satin fabric from The Peach Street.
Available on Azafashions.com; ₹1,500
Peace Shirt
From children’s designer Liz Jacob, a breathable cotton shirt made using sustainably grown cotton.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1,700
Untangled Chest Of Drawer Cabinet
Whether you are dealing with an active toddler or a fussy teenager, storage is at a premium in a child’s room. This quirky cabinet will brighten any corner.
Available on Boingg.in; ₹29,450
Sunehere Resham Baby Comb
A beautifully handcrafted comb and brush set made of beech wood for gentle scalps and delicate hair.
Available on Babyforest.in; ₹1,495
