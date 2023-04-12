Now, a Lacoste collection that reimagines famous Netflix shows The two brands have joined hands to present a clothing collaboration with the aim to attract younger consumers /fashion/shop/now-a-lacoste-collection-that-reimagines-famous-netflix-shows-111681271704755.html 111681271704755 story

Netflix Inc. and Lacoste SA have launched a clothing collaboration, wherein Lacoste iconic garments, from Polos to tracksuits, have been reimagined to celebrate fan-favourite shows.

This creative collaboration will cover eight of Netflix's most popular shows: Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow And Bone, and Elite. From adventure lovers to romance fans, the collection is aimed at a younger audience, signalling Lacoste's attempt to expand its appeal. Traditionally popular for its Polo shirts and high-end tennis gear, the brand’s other recent unlikely partnerships include Bruno Mars and the skater magazine Thrasher, as reported by Bloomberg.

Previously, Netflix partnered with French fashion house Balmain for a Western-themed collection inspired by The Harder They Fall. It had also rolled out a 2020 Hennes & Mauritz ABM collection for the teen romance movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

"We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling, and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment," said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products, Netflix in the streaming platform's official announcement. "This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters.

For the collaboration, the iconic crocodile has donned costumes of the Netflix characters from the eight shows. For Stranger Things, the crocodile's face has been changed to that of the terrifying Demogorgon. He wears an oversized wig in another, a nod to Queen Charlotte from Shondaland’s Bridgerton. Other pieces are adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the crocodile navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform, according to the announcement.

This fashion collaboration goes beyond ‘Netflix and chill’ uniform; it is designed to be worn everywhere. The garments will be showcased at select Lacoste stores, Lacoste.com, and Netflix.shop.

