Home > Fashion> Shop > New year gift ideas for someone who has everything

New year gift ideas for someone who has everything

Buying gifts for those who have almost everything can be a task. Here is a collection of pretty, thoughtful and unique objects that will impress anyone

In case you are struggling to zero in on a gift, consider this medium-size Coffret Trésor 24 case from Louis Vuitton. It’s perfect for holding letters, jewellery and other small treasures. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.12.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
How about a board game that works as a showpiece as well? The Versace Tic-Tac-Toe board game set is made using leather featuring a subtle Barocco, five circular pieces with a Medusa motif and four cross-shaped pieces with a logo. Available in Versace stores and online; $4,925
A brolly can also make a strong fashion statement, especially if it’s the Italy-made Passoti Flamingo Umbrella that comes with an enamelled brass handle. Available on www.pasottiombrelli.com; €375 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000)
Encourage your loved one to finally start working on their long-pending resolution of jour- nalling by gifting them a Blackwing 602, the iconic 1930s era pencil preferred by every- one from John Steinbeck to Chuck Jones. Available on www.blackwing602.com; $27 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,200 a pencil)
Take the fun route and gift them this 'The Lion King' inspired carpet from the Obeetee x Disney collaboration. Available in stores and online, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,700
If your loved one is big on skincare, then a gift box from Kama Ayurveda, which has recently opened a store in London, is a great option. Available in stores and online, starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>900.
