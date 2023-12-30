New year gift ideas for someone who has everything Buying gifts for those who have almost everything can be a task. Here is a collection of pretty, thoughtful and unique objects that will impress anyone /fashion/shop/new-year-gift-ideas-luxury-goods-louis-vuitton-111703910460485.html 111703910460485 story

In case you are struggling to zero in on a gift, consider this medium-size Coffret Trésor 24 case from Louis Vuitton. It’s perfect for holding letters, jewellery and other small treasures. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; over ₹ 5 lakh

How about a board game that works as a showpiece as well? The Versace Tic-Tac-Toe board game set is made using leather featuring a subtle Barocco, five circular pieces with a Medusa motif and four cross-shaped pieces with a logo. Available in Versace stores and online; $4,925 Also read: Top fashion moments of 2023 A brolly can also make a strong fashion statement, especially if it's the Italy-made Passoti Flamingo Umbrella that comes with an enamelled brass handle. Available on www.pasottiombrelli.com; €375 (around ₹ 35,000) Encourage your loved one to finally start working on their long-pending resolution of jour- nalling by gifting them a Blackwing 602, the iconic 1930s era pencil preferred by every- one from John Steinbeck to Chuck Jones. Available on www.blackwing602.com; $27 (around ₹ 2,200 a pencil) Take the fun route and gift them this 'The Lion King' inspired carpet from the Obeetee x Disney collaboration. Available in stores and online, ₹ 5,700 If your loved one is big on skincare, then a gift box from Kama Ayurveda, which has recently opened a store in London, is a great option. Available in stores and online, starting from ₹ 900.


