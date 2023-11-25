advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A compendium of stylish gear inspired by racing fashion

A compendium of stylish gear inspired by racing fashion

From a red puffer jacket to sleek sunglasses, biker boots and more, this style guide will make you go va-va-vroom

Diversity Gt 1.1 Puffer Jacket from Huemn
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 25.11.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

Red Riding Hood
This Huemn red puffer jacket screams style with its funnel neck and contrasting black, all-over screen print. Available on huemn.in; Rs.24,000. 

Rick Owens Shield Sunglasses
Shades for Long Miles
Black acetate shield sunglasses from Rick Owens featuring shield frame, oversize arms, curved tips and UV-protective lenses. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 90,812. 

N1 Racing Track Pants
Champion the Look
Embrace the moto fashion aesthetic in Nought One’s low-rise, two-toned track pants with black panels. Available on noughtone.in; Rs. 10,000. 

Balenciaga Men’s Biker Boots In Red
Step on It
This pair of motocross-design boots in calfskin and TPU come straight from look 42 of Balenciaga’s Winter 23 collection. Available for pre-order on balenciaga.com; Rs. 4,66,560.  

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch
Made for Speed
It may have been worn by NASA’s astronauts but at its heart this beauty is a racing chronograph. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs. 6,79,500. 

Beoplay H95 Ferrari Edition
Play it Loud and Clear
Top-quality sound engineering meets Ferrari red in these over-ear headphones. Available on bang-olufsen.com; Rs. 1,08,229.

