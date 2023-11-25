A compendium of stylish gear inspired by racing fashion

Red Riding Hood
This Huemn red puffer jacket screams style with its funnel neck and contrasting black, all-over screen print. Available on huemn.in; Rs.24,000.
Shades for Long Miles
Black acetate shield sunglasses from Rick Owens featuring shield frame, oversize arms, curved tips and UV-protective lenses. Available on farfetch.com; Rs. 90,812.
Champion the Look
Embrace the moto fashion aesthetic in Nought One’s low-rise, two-toned track pants with black panels. Available on noughtone.in; Rs. 10,000.
Step on It
This pair of motocross-design boots in calfskin and TPU come straight from look 42 of Balenciaga’s Winter 23 collection. Available for pre-order on balenciaga.com; Rs. 4,66,560.
Made for Speed
It may have been worn by NASA’s astronauts but at its heart this beauty is a racing chronograph. Available on ethoswatches.com; Rs. 6,79,500.
Play it Loud and Clear
Top-quality sound engineering meets Ferrari red in these over-ear headphones. Available on bang-olufsen.com; Rs. 1,08,229.
