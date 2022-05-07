advertisement

Mother's Day gifting guide: The luxe edit 

Mother’s Day gifting guide: The luxe edit

A compendium of gifts for Mother’s Day that shimmer and shine

Draped Cape From designer Amit Aggarwal: A fluid chiffon cape with a metallic polymer placket and belt. Available on Amitaggarwal.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,500
Team Lounge
07.05.2022  |  11:14 AM IST

Cat-eye Acetate And Metal Sunglasses

Dramatic cat-eye shape sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, with gold-tone bars at the temples.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $511.32 (around 38,860)

Heritage Spade Flower Wide Hinged Bangle

From Kate Spade, a printed enamel bangle with the brand’s ditsy rose motif interpreted in metal.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; 7,990

The Taj Minaudiere Clutch 1.2 in Noir

A velvet clutch with quilted silk-satin lining and 24K gold-plated hardware from Sabyasachi.

Available on Elahe.in; 58,500

French Garden Fleur Teapot

Premium porcelain teapot from Villeroy & Boch’s exquisite French Garden collection, with a translucent metallic sheen.

Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 15,000

One-stud Leather Slides

Valentino Garavani’s slides are crafted from smooth leather, with two straps punctuated with a signature gold pyramid stud and a moulded footbed.

 Available on Matchesfashion.com; $827

Also read: For Mother’s Day, get mum a subscription she will cherish

  07.05.2022 | 11:14 AM IST
    07.05.2022 | 11:14 AM IST

