Mother’s Day gifting guide: The luxe edit

Cat-eye Acetate And Metal Sunglasses
Dramatic cat-eye shape sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, with gold-tone bars at the temples.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $511.32 (around ₹38,860)
Heritage Spade Flower Wide Hinged Bangle
From Kate Spade, a printed enamel bangle with the brand’s ditsy rose motif interpreted in metal.
Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹7,990
The Taj Minaudiere Clutch 1.2 in Noir
A velvet clutch with quilted silk-satin lining and 24K gold-plated hardware from Sabyasachi.
Available on Elahe.in; ₹58,500
French Garden Fleur Teapot
Premium porcelain teapot from Villeroy & Boch’s exquisite French Garden collection, with a translucent metallic sheen.
Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹15,000
One-stud Leather Slides
Valentino Garavani’s slides are crafted from smooth leather, with two straps punctuated with a signature gold pyramid stud and a moulded footbed.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $827
