Mother’s Day gifting guide: The luxe edit

Cat-eye Acetate And Metal Sunglasses

Eye-catching

Dramatic cat-eye shape sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, with gold-tone bars at the temples.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $511.32 (around ₹38,860)

Heritage Spade Flower Wide Hinged Bangle

Call a spade

From Kate Spade, a printed enamel bangle with the brand’s ditsy rose motif interpreted in metal.

Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹7,990

The Taj Minaudiere Clutch 1.2 in Noir

Taj metal

A velvet clutch with quilted silk-satin lining and 24K gold-plated hardware from Sabyasachi.

Available on Elahe.in; ₹58,500

French Garden Fleur Teapot

Tea garden

Premium porcelain teapot from Villeroy & Boch’s exquisite French Garden collection, with a translucent metallic sheen.

Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹15,000

One-stud Leather Slides

Best foot forward

Valentino Garavani’s slides are crafted from smooth leather, with two straps punctuated with a signature gold pyramid stud and a moulded footbed.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $827

