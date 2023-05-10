advertisement

Mother's Day gifting guide: A perfume for every mood

Mother's Day gifting guide: A perfume for every mood

From the classics to latest releases, a list of scents to help you decide which one to buy

There's a perfume for every mood. (Pexels)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 10.05.2023  |  06:21 PM IST

Fragrance is always a good idea, when it comes to gifting. Since scents are connected to memories and emotions and they are great mood lifters, they make an ideal present, especially on Mother's Day.

So, we have curated a list of perfumes, from floral to spicy, to help you zero in on a gift for a woman who brings joy to your life.

Prada's La Femme
Prada's La Femme

La Femme has a floral fragrance that makes you feel fresh. With a mix of frangipani flower, enriched by Mandarin essence and tuberose, this perfume is meant for those who like deep floral smells. Available in stores and online, around 8,000

 

Diptyque’s Do Son
Diptyque’s Do Son

This perfume reminds of the sea breeze, carrying with it the heady, spicy scent of tuberoses. It's a good choice for those who like the amber wood smell. Available online, $220 (75ml)

 

DS & Durga Steamed Rainbow
DS & Durga Steamed Rainbow

It smells like a rainbow. The brand says the concept behind this product was to “use materials of every colour in the rainbow in a certain proportion that is softened in the humid air of their abode”. Its top notes are: red mandarin, orange and yellow elemi resin. The heart notes are green cedar, blue almond flower and indigo grass. Base notes include violet and vetiver. Available online, $280 (100ml)

Ananda For Her
Ananda For Her

If you are looking for a homegrown brand that offers more affordable perfumes, try Embark's latest Ananda For Her. It combines the smell of mandarin with jasmine and French lavendar, making it perfect for those looking for fruity-meets-floral smell. Available online, 3,595 (100ml)

Zagros Eau de Toilette
Zagros Eau de Toilette

Inspired by a mountain meadow with bright, fresh and green scents of conifers, zesty hints of uplifting citrus peel and the woody scent of Amyris, this is a new perfume by another homegrown brand Good Earth. This will make for a perfect gift for those who like citrusy and woody smell. Available online and in stores, 9,500 (100ml).

