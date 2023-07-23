9 shoes fit for the rain
Don't let the monsoon stop you from experimenting with style. Here's a guide to footwear that is both chic and practical
Edgy, retro-inspired sneakers dipped in rubber by 424 On Fairfax. Available on www.saksoff5th.com for ₹43,759
Movie date in the moonsoon ? Pair these Barbie inspired J.W Anderson pair with a skirt, shorts or jeans. Available on Nordstrom.com for ₹46,449
Tackle a rainy day head on with this futuristic sneaker mule by Alexander Wang that has a comfortable cushioned footbed. Available on Nordstrom.com for ₹ 39,969
Add a pop of colour in your office wardrobe with this bright green pair by Alexander McQueen. Available on www.nordstrom.com for ₹87,932
Add a lot of drama with these simple yet chic Christian Louboutins. Available on www.nordstrom.com for ₹83,924
Comfort and style converge in these contemporary loafers by A.S.98, perfect for both long days and lounging. Available on www.Nordstrom.com for ₹25,306
The 90s and 00s inspired running shoes by Balenciaga are practically perfect for high-fashion enthusiasts. Available on Nordstrom.com for ₹102, 144
These very practical Grey Undercover Edition Air Force 1 sneakers come with an extra lining to protect your feet from getting wet. Available in Nike Stores for $165 (around ₹13,500)
Need a pair that works for both morning meetings and evening parties? Try these Moncler Loftgrip boots. Available on the Moncler site for ₹43,783