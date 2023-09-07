4 must-have simple and chic pieces for a long weekend getaway
Whether you're jet-setting to a party destination or indulging in a relaxing staycation, here's a list of items you need for a stylish wardrobe
Wrap yourself in cool shrugs that can elevate any outfit. Take this Patine’s Nyla short shrug, for example. You can wear it over a T-shirt as well as a dress. Available on Patinecollection.com;
₹39,000.
A statement-making waist belt, like the one above by Sabyasachi, can add a touch of elegance to an outfit. Available on in brand retail stores and online;
₹29,900.
A well-curated wardrobe demands a piece of chic and simple jewellery, like this minimal 22K Gold Plated Copper bracelet from the house of Suhani Pittie. Available on Suhani Pittie online;
₹7,900.
How about layering all your outfits with a scarf? Take a look at this Amka India hand-embroidered Macaroon Scarf. Available on Pernia's Pop-Up Shop;
₹9,900.
