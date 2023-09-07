4 must-have simple and chic pieces for a long weekend getaway Whether you're jet-setting to a party destination or indulging in a relaxing staycation, here's a list of items you need for a stylish wardrobe /fashion/shop/luxury-shopping-travel-wardrobe-weekend-travel-111694083706237.html 111694083706237 story

Wrap yourself in cool shrugs that can elevate any outfit. Take this Patine’s Nyla short shrug, for example. You can wear it over a T-shirt as well as a dress. Available on Patinecollection.com; ₹ 39,000.

A statement-making waist belt, like the one above by Sabyasachi, can add a touch of elegance to an outfit. Available on in brand retail stores and online; ₹ 29,900. A well-curated wardrobe demands a piece of chic and simple jewellery, like this minimal 22K Gold Plated Copper bracelet from the house of Suhani Pittie. Available on Suhani Pittie online; ₹ 7,900. How about layering all your outfits with a scarf? Take a look at this Amka India hand-embroidered Macaroon Scarf. Available on Pernia's Pop-Up Shop; ₹ 9,900.


