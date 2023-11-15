5 lipstick shades perfect for winter
For AM to PM dressing or to add a pop of colour to your office outfit, there's a colour for every occasion
Kiro's Supreme Quad will complement all neutral colour outfits. Available in stores and online; ₹1,175
Nars' iconic Orgasm has a light matte-meets-satin finish, perfect for daywear. Available online; ₹2,300
Rare Beauty's Elevate has featherweight feel and works well for AM-PM dressing. Available online and in stores; ₹2,400
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta is the perfect red you need for winters. Available online, ₹3,348.
Sephora's Sweet Raspberry is a good option for those grey winter days when you want to add an instant pop of colour to your look. Available online and in stores, ₹1,220