advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 lipstick shades perfect for winter

5 lipstick shades perfect for winter

For AM to PM dressing or to add a pop of colour to your office outfit, there's a colour for every occasion

Kiro's Supreme Quad will complement all neutral colour outfits. Available in stores and online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,175
Kiro's Supreme Quad will complement all neutral colour outfits. Available in stores and online; 1,175
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.11.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
Nars' iconic Orgasm has a light matte-meets-satin finish, perfect for daywear. Available online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,300
Nars' iconic Orgasm has a light matte-meets-satin finish, perfect for daywear. Available online; 2,300

Also read: The latest ‘it’ trend: no-surgery nose job

 

 

Rare Beauty's Elevate has featherweight feel and works well for AM-PM dressing. Available online and in stores; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,400
Rare Beauty's Elevate has featherweight feel and works well for AM-PM dressing. Available online and in stores; 2,400
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta is the perfect red you need for winters. Available online, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,348.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta is the perfect red you need for winters. Available online, 3,348.
Sephora's Sweet Raspberry is a good option for those grey winter days when you want to add an instant pop of colour to your look. Available online and in stores, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,220
Sephora's Sweet Raspberry is a good option for those grey winter days when you want to add an instant pop of colour to your look. Available online and in stores, 1,220

Also read: How to build your trousseau make-up kit

Next Story