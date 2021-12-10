advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Knit, sew, pin, tuck, grow, and do it all yourself  

Knit, sew, pin, tuck, grow, and do it all yourself  

A collection of fabulous DIY kits to get you started on a crafting journey

Wool And Acrylic Yarn Knit, crochet, pin, tuck; make a cool beanie, scarf, sweater or just about anything with knitting needles, crochet hooks and yarns of every hue and texture. Available on Magicneedles.in
Wool And Acrylic Yarn Knit, crochet, pin, tuck; make a cool beanie, scarf, sweater or just about anything with knitting needles, crochet hooks and yarns of every hue and texture. Available on Magicneedles.in

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 10.12.2021  |  01:16 PM IST

Not going out partying for Christmas and New Year's? We got you covered with a bunch of cool DIY projects to keep you busy. 

advertisement

advertisement

Muezart Tapestry Weaving Loom Kit

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
The large tapestry weaving loom kit
The large tapestry weaving loom kit

A miniature loom, with yarn, needles and comb, to learn the basics of weaving and make wall hangings, coasters and more. 

Available on Muezart.in; 2,500

Purenso Soap-Making Kit

Soap-making 
Soap-making 

This beginners’ soap-making kit for six bars includes opaque soap base, a reusable mould, fragrances and colours. 

Available on Purensoselect.in; 550

Make Your Own Perfume Kit from ISAK Fragrances

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Basic perfumery kit 
Basic perfumery kit 

This “lab in a box” from ISAK fragrances is an introduction to perfumery, with perfume bases, essential oils, beakers, and assorted tools. 

Available on Silkayra.com; 2,850

Wax Seal Gift Set

Hand-lettering and wax sealing are in
Hand-lettering and wax sealing are in

Handwritten letters are back. Seal your note/card with an old-fashioned wax seal kit that includes an embossed seal, wax sticks, a candle and ribbons. 

advertisement

advertisement

Available on Sugarbox.in; 1,250

DIY Microgreens Seeds Kit

Grow your own greens
Grow your own greens

Each kit contains six varieties of open-pollinated, non-hybrid, non-GMO seeds, name sticks, cocopeat discs and a guide. 

Available on Brownliving.in; 350

Also read: Cosy things to snuggle up with this winter

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    10.12.2021 | 01:16 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. A love letter to Bengal's peeyaj koli
  2. Are mental health apps really effective?
  3. Tips on swinging that book club meet even without reading the book 
  4. You promised to be a conscious shopper. Then what happened?
  5. Why Manchester United appointed a sports psychologist

advertisement

Next Story