Knit, sew, pin, tuck, grow, and do it all yourself  

Not going out partying for Christmas and New Year's? We got you covered with a bunch of cool DIY projects to keep you busy.

Muezart Tapestry Weaving Loom Kit

The large tapestry weaving loom kit

A miniature loom, with yarn, needles and comb, to learn the basics of weaving and make wall hangings, coasters and more.

Available on Muezart.in; ₹2,500

Purenso Soap-Making Kit

Soap-making

This beginners’ soap-making kit for six bars includes opaque soap base, a reusable mould, fragrances and colours.

Available on Purensoselect.in; ₹550

Make Your Own Perfume Kit from ISAK Fragrances

Basic perfumery kit

This “lab in a box” from ISAK fragrances is an introduction to perfumery, with perfume bases, essential oils, beakers, and assorted tools.

Available on Silkayra.com; ₹2,850

Wax Seal Gift Set

Hand-lettering and wax sealing are in

Handwritten letters are back. Seal your note/card with an old-fashioned wax seal kit that includes an embossed seal, wax sticks, a candle and ribbons.

Available on Sugarbox.in; ₹1,250

DIY Microgreens Seeds Kit

Grow your own greens

Each kit contains six varieties of open-pollinated, non-hybrid, non-GMO seeds, name sticks, cocopeat discs and a guide.

Available on Brownliving.in; ₹350

