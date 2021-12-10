Knit, sew, pin, tuck, grow, and do it all yourself  

Not going out partying for Christmas and New Year's? We got you covered with a bunch of cool DIY projects to keep you busy.
Muezart Tapestry Weaving Loom Kit
A miniature loom, with yarn, needles and comb, to learn the basics of weaving and make wall hangings, coasters and more.
Available on Muezart.in; ₹2,500
Purenso Soap-Making Kit
This beginners’ soap-making kit for six bars includes opaque soap base, a reusable mould, fragrances and colours.
Available on Purensoselect.in; ₹550
Make Your Own Perfume Kit from ISAK Fragrances
This “lab in a box” from ISAK fragrances is an introduction to perfumery, with perfume bases, essential oils, beakers, and assorted tools.
Available on Silkayra.com; ₹2,850
Wax Seal Gift Set
Handwritten letters are back. Seal your note/card with an old-fashioned wax seal kit that includes an embossed seal, wax sticks, a candle and ribbons.
Available on Sugarbox.in; ₹1,250
DIY Microgreens Seeds Kit
Each kit contains six varieties of open-pollinated, non-hybrid, non-GMO seeds, name sticks, cocopeat discs and a guide.
Available on Brownliving.in; ₹350
