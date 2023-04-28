How to channel the glamorous vintage style of Jubilee Amazon Prime's Jubilee is one of the most stylish Indian shows in recent times. Lounge rounds up a few looks to channel some of its vintage, Art Deco energy /fashion/shop/jubilee-amazon-prime-fashion-vintage-111682663608811.html 111682663608811 story

Wine Solid Flared Set: Exude old-world glamour in this velvet co-ord set with a puff-sleeved, ruffle-hemmed crop shirt and solid ankle-length trousers. Available on Andindia.com; ₹ 3,899

Amazon Prime's Jubilee is one of the most stylish shows in recent times. Lounge rounds up a few looks to channel some of its vintage, Art Deco energy in fashion and decor.

Ivory Organza Embroidered Sari

Ivory dream

Pure silk organza sari with a cutwork pearl-studded border and floral embroidery, paired with an intricate high-neck blouse, from Archana Rao.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹52,000

Ornate Earrings

Bloom and glow

A distinctive cameo-style etching of cherry blossoms framed in 18-carat gold with diamonds, handcrafted by Shachee Fine Jewellery.

For details, instagram.com/shacheefinejewellery_

Amalili Mirrored Leather Sandals

Mad mirror

Christian Louboutin sandals crafted from mirrored leather with retro buckled ankle straps.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,325 (around ₹1.08 lakh)

The Lisa Chair

Sweet Lisa

With its rounded curves and metallic finish, the Lisa chair from Nama Home channels the Art Deco aesthetic in a modern avatar.

Available on Namahome.in; ₹30,000