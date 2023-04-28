How to channel the glamorous vintage style of Jubilee

Amazon Prime's Jubilee is one of the most stylish shows in recent times. Lounge rounds up a few looks to channel some of its vintage, Art Deco energy in fashion and decor.
Pure silk organza sari with a cutwork pearl-studded border and floral embroidery, paired with an intricate high-neck blouse, from Archana Rao.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹52,000
A distinctive cameo-style etching of cherry blossoms framed in 18-carat gold with diamonds, handcrafted by Shachee Fine Jewellery.
For details, instagram.com/shacheefinejewellery_
Christian Louboutin sandals crafted from mirrored leather with retro buckled ankle straps.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,325 (around ₹1.08 lakh)
With its rounded curves and metallic finish, the Lisa chair from Nama Home channels the Art Deco aesthetic in a modern avatar.
Available on Namahome.in; ₹30,000