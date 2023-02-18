It's time to give your comfortwear a glam-up Co-ord track sets and comfy slides are all very well, but read on if you want to give leisurewear a stunning makeover /fashion/shop/its-time-to-give-your-comfortwear-a-glamup-111676696239193.html 111676696239193 story

Fresco Quilted Jacket: A quilted velvet jacket in brilliant emerald hues from Suket Dhir’s latest collection, Fresco, with a wide collar and edgy front zipper. Available on Suketdhir.com; ₹ 58,650

Co-ord track sets and comfy slides are all very well, but read on if you want to give leisurewear a stunning makeover:

Lila Dante Silk Satin Pajama Set

Dog days are over

From luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle, a pajama set in 19 momme silk with a signature greyhound print.

Available on US.oliviavonhalle.com; ₹ 45,100

Zoey Jacket In Chase Print

Chase your dreams

The Zoey jacket from Cord Studio is made from a corduroy fabric in a rich navy colour featuring the brand’s diffused Chase print.

Available on Cordstudio.in; ₹ 9,800

Striker 50 Leather And Nubuck Slides

Behold gold

Up your slides game with this hot-off-the-press Gabriela Hearst pair made from smooth nubuck with gold-trimmed straps.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $908 (around ₹75,000)

Ruffled Printed Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Extreme ice-cream

These Gucci pants sport a playful print of ice-cream cones and are cut from silk-twill, with wide legs for max style and comfort.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,503 (around ₹1.25 lakh)

Rattan Stefanie Bag

Rattan romance

Handcrafted by a single artisan, this natural-dyed leather bag with a rattan weave from indie brand Chiaroscuro is casually elegant without trying too hard.

Available on Chiaroscuro.in; ₹10,850

