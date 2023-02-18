advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > It's time to give your comfortwear a glam-up

It's time to give your comfortwear a glam-up

Co-ord track sets and comfy slides are all very well, but read on if you want to give leisurewear a stunning makeover

Fresco Quilted Jacket: A quilted velvet jacket in brilliant emerald hues from Suket Dhir’s latest collection, Fresco, with a wide collar and edgy front zipper. Available on Suketdhir.com; 58,650
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 18.02.2023  |  11:57 AM IST

Listen to this article

Co-ord track sets and comfy slides are all very well, but read on if you want to give leisurewear a stunning makeover:

Lila Dante Silk Satin Pajama Set

Dog days are over
Dog days are over

From luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle, a pajama set in 19 momme silk with a signature greyhound print.

Available on US.oliviavonhalle.com; 45,100

Zoey Jacket In Chase Print

Chase your dreams
Chase your dreams

The Zoey jacket from Cord Studio is made from a corduroy fabric in a rich navy colour featuring the brand’s diffused Chase print.

Available on Cordstudio.in; 9,800

Striker 50 Leather And Nubuck Slides

Behold gold
Behold gold

Up your slides game with this hot-off-the-press Gabriela Hearst pair made from smooth nubuck with gold-trimmed straps.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $908 (around 75,000)

Ruffled Printed Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Extreme ice-cream
Extreme ice-cream

These Gucci pants sport a playful print of ice-cream cones and are cut from silk-twill, with wide legs for max style and comfort.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,503 (around 1.25 lakh)

Rattan Stefanie Bag

Rattan romance
Rattan romance

Handcrafted by a single artisan, this natural-dyed leather bag with a rattan weave from indie brand Chiaroscuro is casually elegant without trying too hard.

Available on Chiaroscuro.in; 10,850

Also read: Check out these streetwear styles by Indian designers

Next Story