It's time to give your comfortwear a glam-up

Co-ord track sets and comfy slides are all very well, but read on if you want to give leisurewear a stunning makeover:
Lila Dante Silk Satin Pajama Set
From luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle, a pajama set in 19 momme silk with a signature greyhound print.
Available on US.oliviavonhalle.com; ₹ 45,100
Zoey Jacket In Chase Print
The Zoey jacket from Cord Studio is made from a corduroy fabric in a rich navy colour featuring the brand’s diffused Chase print.
Available on Cordstudio.in; ₹ 9,800
Striker 50 Leather And Nubuck Slides
Up your slides game with this hot-off-the-press Gabriela Hearst pair made from smooth nubuck with gold-trimmed straps.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $908 (around ₹75,000)
Ruffled Printed Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
These Gucci pants sport a playful print of ice-cream cones and are cut from silk-twill, with wide legs for max style and comfort.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,503 (around ₹1.25 lakh)
Rattan Stefanie Bag
Handcrafted by a single artisan, this natural-dyed leather bag with a rattan weave from indie brand Chiaroscuro is casually elegant without trying too hard.
Available on Chiaroscuro.in; ₹10,850
