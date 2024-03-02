Celebrating Iris Apfel and her sense of style A fashion guide inspired by the late New Yorker, who was known globally for her vivacious personal style /fashion/shop/iris-apfel-fashion-style-tips-shopping-111709379213546.html 111709379213546 story

Iris Apfel was well known for her love for maximalism (Courtesy Iris Apfel/Instagram)

Iris Apfel, who died on 1 March in Florida at the age of 102, was famous for starting many fashion trends, especially combining bright, colourful haute couture garments with oversized costume jewellery.

“I'm not pretty, and I'll never be pretty, but it doesn't matter. I have something much better. I have style," Iris Apfel once famously said.

An authority on antique fabrics, Apfel's sense of style was all about maximalism and it was celebrated by the Metropolitan's Costume Institute in 2005 with a show, titled “Rara Avis: Selections From the Iris Apfel Collection”. She recently starred in a campaign for fast-fashion brand H&M, and even had a Barbie doll based on her.

To celebrate Apfel and her love for fashion and style, Lounge has put together a shopping guide inspired by her.

Apfel, a New Yorker who loved adding a bit of hippie vintage to her attire, was hardly ever seen with her statement black prescription glasses. You can buy this Thom Browne pair to get the look. Available on Farfetch.com; $975

No Apfel-inspired look is complete without stacked bracelets. This chunky Naiad cuff by Misho Designs is perfect for daywear as well as evening wear. Available online and in stores, ₹ 12,875

She had a kaleidoscopic wardrobe and was known to dress in the boldest reds, greens, yellows, purples. Try this multi-coloured Dolce and Gabbana faux fur coat, to get the look. Available on Farfetch.com; $9,895

Or get this Valentino Garavani Cady Couture maxi dress, which is chic and elegant. Available online; $9,886

Apfel loved to accessorise. This pearl-white beaded necklace by Monies will work well with several casual and formal outfits. Available online; $852

A bold colour lipstick was a big part of Apfel’s over-the-top style. Try this red, silky formulation by Laura Mercier, if you are keen to recreate the Iris Apfel look. Available in stores and online; ₹ 3,200