Indian design’s love affair with handspun and handwoven

By Team Lounge (with inputs from Deutsche Welle)

Because ‘khadi’ doesn't have to spell boring.

Elephant Parade Bomber

Bomber jacket from Khanijo

Crafted in handwoven cotton, this unlined, all-weather bomber jacket is finished with colourful piping, with the elephant motif adding a touch of playfulness.

Available on Khanijo.com; ₹14,800

Gaurang Blue Bandhani Frock

From the Little Gaurang line by Gaurang Shah

From designer and textile revivalist Gaurang Shah’s Little Gaurang line, this frock in dyed, handwoven cotton, with a Peter Pan collar, is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design.

Available on Little.Gaurang.Co; ₹16,500

Tasselled Cotton Table Runner

Table runner from Secret Label

Add a splash of colour to your dining table with this embroidered runner crafted from handspun cotton thread.

Available on TheSecretLabel.com; ₹4,300

Upcycled threads necklace

Upycled fabric necklace

This piece is handmade by artisans with waste fabric bits and metal/ceramic detailing.

Available at Baromarket.in; ₹ 700

Nicole Midi Dress

Nicole Midi Dress from The Jodi Life

The motif on this cotton dress with self-checks, puffed sleeves and pleat detailing down the front has been inspired by Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temples.

Available on TheJodiLife.com; ₹7,290