Indian design’s love affair with handspun and handwoven

Because ‘khadi’ doesn't have to spell boring.
Elephant Parade Bomber
Crafted in handwoven cotton, this unlined, all-weather bomber jacket is finished with colourful piping, with the elephant motif adding a touch of playfulness.
Available on Khanijo.com; ₹14,800
Gaurang Blue Bandhani Frock
From designer and textile revivalist Gaurang Shah’s Little Gaurang line, this frock in dyed, handwoven cotton, with a Peter Pan collar, is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design.
Available on Little.Gaurang.Co; ₹16,500
Tasselled Cotton Table Runner
Add a splash of colour to your dining table with this embroidered runner crafted from handspun cotton thread.
Available on TheSecretLabel.com; ₹4,300
Upcycled threads necklace
This piece is handmade by artisans with waste fabric bits and metal/ceramic detailing.
Available at Baromarket.in; ₹ 700
Nicole Midi Dress
The motif on this cotton dress with self-checks, puffed sleeves and pleat detailing down the front has been inspired by Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temples.
Available on TheJodiLife.com; ₹7,290