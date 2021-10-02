Advertisement

Indian design’s love affair with handspun and handwoven

On Gandhi Jayanti, a look at how ethical fashion is being taken ahead by Indian designers  

This relaxed-fit blazer in selvedge cotton spun by the Janapada Seva Trust from rural Karnataka is both stylish and sustainably produced. Available on Yali.store; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,804
By Team Lounge (with inputs from Deutsche Welle)

LAST UPDATED 02.10.2021  |  10:00 AM IST

Because ‘khadi’ doesn't have to spell boring.  

Elephant Parade Bomber

Bomber jacket from Khanijo
Crafted in handwoven cotton, this unlined, all-weather bomber jacket is finished with colourful piping, with the elephant motif adding a touch of playfulness. 

Available on Khanijo.com; 14,800

Gaurang Blue Bandhani Frock

From the Little Gaurang line by Gaurang Shah 
From designer and textile revivalist Gaurang Shah’s Little Gaurang line, this frock in dyed, handwoven cotton, with a Peter Pan collar, is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design. 

Available on Little.Gaurang.Co; 16,500

Tasselled Cotton Table Runner

Table runner from Secret Label
Add a splash of colour to your dining table with this embroidered runner crafted from handspun cotton thread. 

Available on TheSecretLabel.com; 4,300

Upcycled threads necklace

Upycled fabric necklace
This piece is handmade by artisans with waste fabric bits and metal/ceramic detailing. 

Available at Baromarket.in; 700

Nicole Midi Dress

Nicole Midi Dress from The Jodi Life 
The motif on this cotton dress with self-checks, puffed sleeves and pleat detailing down the front has been inspired by Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temples. 

Available on TheJodiLife.com; 7,290

