Home > Fashion> Shop > Independence Day: Fashion that celebrates India's crafts and motifs

Independence Day: Fashion that celebrates India's crafts and traditions

A shopping guide of classic designs, styles and colours that reflect India's rich heritage

Sabyasachi's classic belt with the iconic Bengal tiger motif can go well with trousers as well as dresses. Available on Ogaan.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,900.
By Riddhi Kuthiala
LAST PUBLISHED 15.08.2023  |  11:00 AM IST

YAM's comfy, chic Farah kurta set showcases a vibrant arrangement of roses, marigolds, and jasmines, flowers often found in traditional occasions. Available on www.yamindia.in for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,500.
Cord's Dean Set, a complete ensemble consisting of a blazer with a tiger motif, trousers, and shirt, works perfectly for semi-formal as well as formal occassions. Available on www.elahe.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,500.00
These ivory base juttis, adorned with shimmering clear and champagne crystals, exhibit the famous jaali and zardozi work. Available on Needledust.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,690
Designed by Rahul Mishra, this sherwani set is inspired from the Himachal Pradesh landscape. Available on Rahulmishra.in for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.28 lakh.
