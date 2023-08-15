Independence Day: Fashion that celebrates India's crafts and traditions A shopping guide of classic designs, styles and colours that reflect India's rich heritage /fashion/shop/independence-day-15-august-handloom-day-embroidery-111691998853480.html 111691998853480 story

Sabyasachi's classic belt with the iconic Bengal tiger motif can go well with trousers as well as dresses. Available on Ogaan.com for ₹ 29,900.

YAM's comfy, chic Farah kurta set showcases a vibrant arrangement of roses, marigolds, and jasmines, flowers often found in traditional occasions. Available on www.yamindia.in for ₹ 29,500.

Cord's Dean Set, a complete ensemble consisting of a blazer with a tiger motif, trousers, and shirt, works perfectly for semi-formal as well as formal occassions. Available on www.elahe.in; ₹ 18,500.00

These ivory base juttis, adorned with shimmering clear and champagne crystals, exhibit the famous jaali and zardozi work. Available on Needledust.com for ₹ 5,690

Designed by Rahul Mishra, this sherwani set is inspired from the Himachal Pradesh landscape. Available on Rahulmishra.in for ₹ 3.28 lakh.

