Independence Day: Fashion that celebrates India's crafts and traditions

YAM's comfy, chic Farah kurta set showcases a vibrant arrangement of roses, marigolds, and jasmines, flowers often found in traditional occasions. Available on www.yamindia.in for ₹29,500.
Cord's Dean Set, a complete ensemble consisting of a blazer with a tiger motif, trousers, and shirt, works perfectly for semi-formal as well as formal occassions. Available on www.elahe.in; ₹18,500.00
These ivory base juttis, adorned with shimmering clear and champagne crystals, exhibit the famous jaali and zardozi work. Available on Needledust.com for ₹5,690
Designed by Rahul Mishra, this sherwani set is inspired from the Himachal Pradesh landscape. Available on Rahulmishra.in for ₹3.28 lakh.
