In jewellery, old-meets-new will be the 2022 trend

The past months have seen the jewellery consumer evolve in many ways. They want something practical, and something that can work well with daywear and also nightwear. While these trends will remain popular in the new year as well, we will see some fresh styles and demands too.

advertisement

advertisement

The spring-summer 2022 season will bring a fresh revival of soft pastel hues and earthy tones, setting the trend for the rest of the year. Contemporary designs with coloured stones and tinted glass pieces will add the right amount of vibrant playfulness to people's summer wardrobe.

Also read: Functional jewellery that shines really bright

A trend that will be recycled from the previous season is the dominance of lightweight statement jewellery pieces with minimal motifs that work with every outfit. This season is also all about cream gems and delicate pearls, which can be adorned in the form of dainty ear studs, or traditionally worn in the form of a pearl necklace.

advertisement

advertisement

Amping up the elegance quotient for the season, we will see the revival of timeless pieces of enamelled jewellery, with new variations. Enamelled jewellery will gradually be seen doubling as a form of inventive pop art for everyone to dabble with.

A jewellery trend that was extremely popular in 2021 and will continue to be a prominent choice is the different varieties of hoops. Hoops are already available in different styles such as J-hoops, hinge hoops, curled hoops and huggies, and I personally feel this style of jewellery has immense scope for additional variations.

advertisement

advertisement

The boldest jewellery trends to pair with the season’s vibrant attire include chunkier pieces such as jewelled chokers, with lot of sparkle, skillfully textured wrist cuffs and statement cocktail rings. As far as jewellery goes, the season will also see continued use of chain necklaces. This has become a predominant statement piece for every jewellery lover. This year, we’re layering multiple chains over each other to create a multidimensional look. Using varying lengths will create the illusion of a longer neck; it looks great with a plunging neckline.

Beaded and charm jewellery will see a big comeback this year. Arm bracelets were popular in 2021, especially during summers, and will remain so in 2022. The theme of personalised jewellery pieces with customisation in the form of names or initials will continue to see immense popularity. The trend will see a rise in demand for nameplate necklaces, customised rings and personalised cufflinks for men.

advertisement

advertisement

The coming season will see a revival of the old, with hints of the present and glimpses of the unseen.

Also read: Why imitation jewellery is a hit among millennials

Akanksha Arora is CEO of Tribe Amrapali.