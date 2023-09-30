advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: A colour story

Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: A colour story

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by the colours of the World Cup team jersey

Mini Jodie Bag: Bottega Veneta’s Mini Jodie is a playful, handcrafted bag with overt texturisation in pure leather. Available on 24s.com; around 4.9 lakh
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.09.2023  |  05:52 PM IST

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by the colours of the World Cup team jersey:

No grey areas
No grey areas

Panelled, reversible jacket with geometric appliqué patterns and mirror hand-embroidery from Ka-Sha, worn with the brand’s tunic and pants.

Available on Ka-sha.com; 75,000

Inflated Oversized Sunglasses

Yellow fellow
Yellow fellow

Loewe’s oversized acetate sunglasses have a chunky squared rim, in line with the house’s playful proportions.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; around 29,000

Classic Blue Linen Pants

Blue away
Blue away

Crafted from a linen blend, comfy indigo blue pants with pockets from Rias Jaipur.

Available on Ikkivi.com; 6,100

Vanleles Ring

Orange blossom
Orange blossom

The ring is crafted in 18 carat rose gold and rimmed with diamonds.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; around 4.5 lakh

Aquaracer Professional 200

 

Red right
Red right

From the 2004 TAG Heuer ‘Aquaracer’ collection, designed for professional divers.

Available on Ethoswatches.com; 3,36,600

 

