Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: A colour story

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by the colours of the World Cup team jersey:
Panelled, reversible jacket with geometric appliqué patterns and mirror hand-embroidery from Ka-Sha, worn with the brand’s tunic and pants.
Available on Ka-sha.com; ₹75,000
Loewe’s oversized acetate sunglasses have a chunky squared rim, in line with the house’s playful proportions.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; around ₹29,000
Crafted from a linen blend, comfy indigo blue pants with pockets from Rias Jaipur.
Available on Ikkivi.com; ₹6,100
The ring is crafted in 18 carat rose gold and rimmed with diamonds.
Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; around ₹4.5 lakh
From the 2004 TAG Heuer ‘Aquaracer’ collection, designed for professional divers.
Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹3,36,600