Home > Fashion> Shop > Get your style cues for the hybrid office closet

Get your style cues for the hybrid office closet

Find your inspiration for hybrid work wear from Lounge's curation that includes gold hoops, a cropped blazer and a limited edition India-themed watch

Coperni Gold Logo Hoops
Coperni Gold Logo Hoops
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.01.2024  |  11:00 AM IST

Gold Accent
A pair of statement hoop earrings in gold-tone brass with hinged fastening from Coperni. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 24,285. 

Qua Yale-blue Denim Cropped Blazer
Qua Yale-blue Denim Cropped Blazer

Girl Power
Denim gets a power makeover in this Yale-blue blazer with padded shoulders, a cropped boxy silhouette and peaked lapels. Available on qua.clothing.com;
Rs. 3,495. 

Seiko Made of Glory India Limited Edition Watch
Seiko Made of Glory India Limited Edition Watch

India Limited
A special line of the Seiko 5 Sports Automatic watch series that celebrates India. Available in Seiko boutiques; Rs. 32,000. 

Loewe Men’s Anagram Baggy Jeans in Denim
Loewe Men’s Anagram Baggy Jeans in Denim

Easy Does It
Mid blue low-waist baggy jeans crafted in medium-weight washed cotton denim with contrast anagram cut-out at the front. Available on loewe.com;
Rs. 1,11,000.  

Jennifer Behr Velvet Hair Clip
Jennifer Behr Velvet Hair Clip

Bow Wow!
A hair clip handmade in Brooklyn, New York, from thick red velvet knotted into a wide bow. Has a steel barrette closure to keep the clip in place. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 12,479.

Brunello Cuccinelli Gonna Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Maxi Skirt
Brunello Cuccinelli Gonna Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Maxi Skirt

So ‘Maxi Chic’
Brunello Cuccinelli’s “Gonna” maxi skirt featuring sharp pleats, dramatic splits, monili beads on a belt loop and patch pockets. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.1,24,540. 

Christian Louboutin Paqueboat Leather-trimmed Linen-Canvas Penny Loafers
Christian Louboutin Paqueboat Leather-trimmed Linen-Canvas Penny Loafers

Keep Moving
These grey Christian Louboutin Paqueboat loafers made in Italy from linen-canvas are a cross between loafers and sneakers. Available on mrporter.com;
Rs. 78,617.

