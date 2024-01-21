Get your style cues for the hybrid office closet Find your inspiration for hybrid work wear from Lounge's curation that includes gold hoops, a cropped blazer and a limited edition India-themed watch /fashion/shop/hybrid-work-wear-office-fashion-cropped-blazer-loewe-christian-louboutin-coperni-111705765533498.html 111705765533498 story

Gold Accent

A pair of statement hoop earrings in gold-tone brass with hinged fastening from Coperni. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 24,285.

Also read: How De Beers is trying to make diamonds popular again

Qua Yale-blue Denim Cropped Blazer

Girl Power

Denim gets a power makeover in this Yale-blue blazer with padded shoulders, a cropped boxy silhouette and peaked lapels. Available on qua.clothing.com;

Rs. 3,495.

Seiko Made of Glory India Limited Edition Watch

India Limited

A special line of the Seiko 5 Sports Automatic watch series that celebrates India. Available in Seiko boutiques; Rs. 32,000.

Also read: Sexy is the new macho in menswear

Loewe Men’s Anagram Baggy Jeans in Denim

Easy Does It

Mid blue low-waist baggy jeans crafted in medium-weight washed cotton denim with contrast anagram cut-out at the front. Available on loewe.com;

Rs. 1,11,000.

Jennifer Behr Velvet Hair Clip

Bow Wow!

A hair clip handmade in Brooklyn, New York, from thick red velvet knotted into a wide bow. Has a steel barrette closure to keep the clip in place. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 12,479.

Also read: The Met celebrates over a century of designs by women

Brunello Cuccinelli Gonna Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Maxi Skirt

So ‘Maxi Chic’

Brunello Cuccinelli’s “Gonna” maxi skirt featuring sharp pleats, dramatic splits, monili beads on a belt loop and patch pockets. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.1,24,540.

Christian Louboutin Paqueboat Leather-trimmed Linen-Canvas Penny Loafers

Keep Moving

These grey Christian Louboutin Paqueboat loafers made in Italy from linen-canvas are a cross between loafers and sneakers. Available on mrporter.com;

Rs. 78,617.

Also read: Gloves to keep you warm and trendy





