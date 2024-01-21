Get your style cues for the hybrid office closet

Gold Accent
A pair of statement hoop earrings in gold-tone brass with hinged fastening from Coperni. Available on mytheresa.com; Rs. 24,285.
Girl Power
Denim gets a power makeover in this Yale-blue blazer with padded shoulders, a cropped boxy silhouette and peaked lapels. Available on qua.clothing.com;
Rs. 3,495.
India Limited
A special line of the Seiko 5 Sports Automatic watch series that celebrates India. Available in Seiko boutiques; Rs. 32,000.
Easy Does It
Mid blue low-waist baggy jeans crafted in medium-weight washed cotton denim with contrast anagram cut-out at the front. Available on loewe.com;
Rs. 1,11,000.
Bow Wow!
A hair clip handmade in Brooklyn, New York, from thick red velvet knotted into a wide bow. Has a steel barrette closure to keep the clip in place. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs. 12,479.
So ‘Maxi Chic’
Brunello Cuccinelli’s “Gonna” maxi skirt featuring sharp pleats, dramatic splits, monili beads on a belt loop and patch pockets. Available on net-a-porter.com; Rs.1,24,540.
Keep Moving
These grey Christian Louboutin Paqueboat loafers made in Italy from linen-canvas are a cross between loafers and sneakers. Available on mrporter.com;
Rs. 78,617.
