How to smell like Christmas

From a candle to a hand cream, you can bring the Christmas spirit alive with the little things as well. (Unsplash)

A little bit of vanilla, the warm smell of hot chocolate, rum-soaked raisins and a dash of cinnamon—it's the season to smell jolly.

Here’s a list of products you could try this season to feel and smell all festive.

The Vanilla Bean Noel range by Bath & Bodyworks

With notes of vanilla bean, vanilla cake and marshmallows, the Vanilla Bean Noel range by Bath & Bodyworks will make you smell like fresh cookies. They also have candles in Christmassy fragrances such as raspberry mimosa, cinnamon and vanilla birch.

The Doon Deodars Eau De Parfum by Wow Skin Science

If warming up your feet next to the fire in a woody cabin is your idea of a Christmas getaway, the Doon Deodars Eau De Parfum by Wow Skin Science might come handy. It aims to transport you to deodar-covered hills with its woody fragrance blended with spicy and musky notes.

Oranges and Stockings gift set by The Body Shop

It might be snowing somewhere, but the heat in India is relentless, so you can still put on a fresh citrus fragrance, with a Christmas twist. The Oranges and Stockings gift set by The Body Shop includes a shower gel, body yoghurt and hand balm in a spicy orange fragrance with notes of vanilla and cinnamon.

Savoka Cinnabon candle

Set the tone for your Christmas party and welcome your guests with this soy wax Cinnabon scented candle with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, lavender and oud wood.

The Drivin’ Me Cherry body butter by Plum Goodness

You can eat your cherry cake and smell like one as well, with the Drivin’ Me Cherry body butter by Plum Goodness.

