Home > Fashion> Shop > How to get Anna Delvey's wardrobe

How to get Anna Delvey's wardrobe

A leaf from the stylebook of Netflix show ‘Inventing Anna’ 

Taking a cue from Anna Delvey’s on-show boyfriend, the 'futurist' Chase Sikorski often to be seen in pastel linen shirts, a Chinese-collared shirt with stitch detailing. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.03.2022  |  06:55 PM IST
One of Anna’s most iconic casual looks is a pair of striped Armani trousers. Here, a more budget one from high-street brand Boohoo. Available on boohoo.com; £19 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,900)
One-shoulder dresses are something of a “glam Anna” look. Recreate it with this satin-silk dress from the Indian design house Na-Ka. Available on Labelnaka.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,500
The only fashion accessory Anna was allowed in prison: her Celine prescription lenses. Available on Smartbuyglasses.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,022
Whenever Anna wants to impress, she dons a blazer, like this Veronica Beard number in plush velvet-jacquard. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $650 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,750)
A power bag will always make you feel with it, like this leather tote with clean lines and understated styling. Available on Nordstrom.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,895.13
