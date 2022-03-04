How to get Anna Delvey's wardrobe
A leaf from the stylebook of Netflix show ‘Inventing Anna’
/fashion/shop/how-to-get-anna-delvey-s-wardrobe-111646399478095.html
Taking a cue from Anna Delvey’s on-show boyfriend, the 'futurist' Chase Sikorski often to be seen in pastel linen shirts, a Chinese-collared shirt with stitch detailing. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com;
₹4,999
(Perniaspopupshop.com)
One of Anna’s most iconic casual looks is a pair of striped Armani trousers. Here, a more budget one from high-street brand Boohoo. Available on boohoo.com; £19 (around
₹1,900)
(boohoo.com)
One-shoulder dresses are something of a “glam Anna” look. Recreate it with this satin-silk dress from the Indian design house Na-Ka. Available on Labelnaka.com;
₹6,500
(Labelnaka.com)
The only fashion accessory Anna was allowed in prison: her Celine prescription lenses. Available on Smartbuyglasses.co.in;
₹20,022
(Celine)
Whenever Anna wants to impress, she dons a blazer, like this Veronica Beard number in plush velvet-jacquard. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $650 (around
₹48,750)
(Net-a-porter.com)
A power bag will always make you feel with it, like this leather tote with clean lines and understated styling. Available on Nordstrom.com;
₹60,895.13
(Nordstrom)
