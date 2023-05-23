How to bring street style to luxury sportswear A shopping guide to help you add that extra twist to your athleisure wardrobe /fashion/shop/how-to-bring-street-style-to-luxury-sportswear-111684644310481.html 111684644310481 story

Designed in partnership with Jacquemus, this Nike pair, built with suede overlays, puts a trendy spin on the classic trail sneaker. Available on FarFetch.com; $365

Y-3SST Track Top

Nothing beats the comfort of a track top when jogging or while running errands. adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have re-imagined this classic, giving it a smart streetwear vibe in a fun solar red shade. Available on adidas.com; $380 (around ₹31,000)

Legermash Wide Trousers

Make a statement during your next trip to the mountains in these trousers by Shivan & Narresh. Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; ₹38,950

LV x YK Keepall 50

The Keepall 50 is a veritable gallery of images from Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s series, My Eternal Soul. Available in stores and online; price on request.

Versace Slashed One-piece Swimsuit

The “slashed” trend has reached swimwear, like this one-piece swimsuit with cutout slashes throughout. Available on Versace.com; ₹58,300

Ferrari Leather Gloves

This pair of light red, lambskin, perforated-detail leather gloves from Ferrari will be a colourful add-on when you are racing or biking. Available on FarFetch.com; $537

adidas x Gucci Golf Ball Case

Bringing together functionality and luxury, this unique golf ball case, made of blue leather, is a collector’s item. Available on Gucci.com; $5,100