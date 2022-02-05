How to be as stylish as Carrie and Co.

Want to rock looks from Sex and the City and its recently concluded sequel? here's your guide to the show's recurring motifs:

Vim Ruched Dress From Hemant & Nandita

Dressing down

Boho maxi dresses are the reigning look of And Just Like That... Include one in your wardrobe with this georgette satin number with a silver stripe and short balloon sleeves.

Available on Hemantandnandita.in; ₹33,971

Jameela Parandi From Ziddi

Hair and there

This hair tassel takes a leaf out of Carrie’s admittedly not very popular Diwali look in And Just Like That...—but we are sure you can carry it off better!

Available on Shopziddi.com; ₹2,400

Versace Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps

Pump it up

Carrie and fuchsia shoes are never too far apart. Recreate the look with these Versace pumps topped with the label’s iconic Medusa head in tonal crystals.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,270.05 (around ₹95,000)

Polka Tulle Skirt From QUOD

Tulle ho

Tulle features in perhaps the most iconic SATC look and is used quite heavily in the sequel too. Here, a black tulle skirt patched with big polka circles.

Available on Quodnewyork.com; ₹26,800

Odette Pink Rose Embellished Brooch

Brooch the topic

Brooches are back! Snazz up any outfit with this vintage design textured-metal brooch with faux pearls, à la Carrie and Co.

Available on Odette.in; ₹1,239

Pearl Drop Shirt from 431-88 Shweta Kapur

Pearl girl

Pearls are everywhere in this season of And Just Like That… as well as on every lookbook on the planet – but you don't always have to wear them around the neck!

Available on 431-88.com; ₹16,200