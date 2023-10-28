advertisement

Enhance the festive feel at home

A shopping guide for homeware and tableware that are conversation starters

BASKETS OF LIGHT: Warm up your home with modern hurricane lamps in handwoven rattan. Available on www.westelm.in; starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.10.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
SILVER SHIMMER: This Rezon silver- plated tea light holder, about 28cm in height, is a perfect addition to the Diwali puja plate, and can become part of the drawing room décor later. It also makes for a thoughtful gift. Available in stores and on luxe.ajio.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,700
VIBRANT SPLENDOUR: Add a touch of elaborate luxury to your home with these pure silk brocade cushion covers from the House of Silko. Available on Jaypore.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,200 (for a set of four)
FLOATING IN GOLD: Decorate your house or office with this scalloped, golden urli or pick it for someone as a gift. Available on www.mypoojabox.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,899
TASTE OF PETALS: Serve your guests dessert on this floral-painted snack set from Vigneto. Available on Vigneto.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,799
NO CRUMBS: Add a playful twist to your tea party with this Nicobar cookie tray, which comes with a pair of tongs. Available on Nicobar.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,850
