Enhance the festive feel at home
A shopping guide for homeware and tableware that are conversation starters
BASKETS OF LIGHT: Warm up your home with modern hurricane lamps in handwoven rattan. Available on www.westelm.in; starting from
₹4,500
SILVER SHIMMER: This Rezon silver- plated tea light holder, about 28cm in height, is a perfect addition to the Diwali puja plate, and can become part of the drawing room décor later. It also makes for a thoughtful gift. Available in stores and on luxe.ajio.com;
₹10,700
VIBRANT SPLENDOUR: Add a touch of elaborate luxury to your home with these pure silk brocade cushion covers from the House of Silko. Available on Jaypore.com;
₹4,200 (for a set of four)
FLOATING IN GOLD: Decorate your house or office with this scalloped, golden urli or pick it for someone as a gift. Available on www.mypoojabox.in;
₹3,899
TASTE OF PETALS: Serve your guests dessert on this floral-painted snack set from Vigneto. Available on Vigneto.in;
₹4,799
NO CRUMBS: Add a playful twist to your tea party with this Nicobar cookie tray, which comes with a pair of tongs. Available on Nicobar.com;
₹1,850
