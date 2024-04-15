advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Add a little bit of drama and a lot of colour to your living room

Add a little bit of drama and a lot of colour to your living room

Refreshing your living room could be as simple as adding a statement piece that becomes a talking point. Take your pick from this selection of unusual seats

Want to experiment without being too bold? Take the prints route, like this Magnolia Rosa Love Seat, and infuse an old-world charm into any space. Available on Magnoliahome.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>103,900
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.04.2024  |  05:05 PM IST
Add some fun to your living room with these unique pencil-inspired chairs by Studio Metallurgy for children and adults. Available on Studiometallurgy.com; starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,500
This 20kg sculpture-meets-stool, the Cinnabar Lacquer Camel Stool, by Lotus Arts de Vivre is embellished with sterling silver. Available on Lotusartsdevivre.com; price on request.
Shaped like an ice-cream cone, this chair by French firm Moustache will be a conversation starter at every house party. Available on www.moustache.fr; €780 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000)
This multicoloured glass coffee table by Dutch design manufacturer Polspotten brings functionality to sharp design. Available on www.farfetch.com; $1,728 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh)
