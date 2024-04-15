Add a little bit of drama and a lot of colour to your living room Refreshing your living room could be as simple as adding a statement piece that becomes a talking point. Take your pick from this selection of unusual seats /fashion/shop/home-decor-chairs-luxury-furniture-interior-design-111712839724809.html 111712839724809 story

Want to experiment without being too bold? Take the prints route, like this Magnolia Rosa Love Seat, and infuse an old-world charm into any space. Available on Magnoliahome.co.in; ₹ 103,900

Add some fun to your living room with these unique pencil-inspired chairs by Studio Metallurgy for children and adults. Available on Studiometallurgy.com; starting from ₹ 15,500

This 20kg sculpture-meets-stool, the Cinnabar Lacquer Camel Stool, by Lotus Arts de Vivre is embellished with sterling silver. Available on Lotusartsdevivre.com; price on request.

Shaped like an ice-cream cone, this chair by French firm Moustache will be a conversation starter at every house party. Available on www.moustache.fr; €780 (around ₹ 70,000)

This multicoloured glass coffee table by Dutch design manufacturer Polspotten brings functionality to sharp design. Available on www.farfetch.com; $1,728 (around ₹ 1.40 lakh)


